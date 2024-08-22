Federal Government Rates CareSource Among the Best Health Plans for Members with Complex Health Care Needs

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The federal government has rated CareSource one of the best health plans for patients with complex health care needs who are eligible for Medicare and Medicaid benefits. The 2024 rating by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded CareSource 4.5 out of 5 stars for quality, a level achieved by less than 15% of participating health plans nationwide.

“It is gratifying to see our mission-driven approach and commitment to our members’ health and well-being recognized by the federal government," said CareSource Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams. "We are deeply committed to improving the health and quality of life of our members dealing with the most challenging health conditions.”

The CMS five-star rating system measures the quality of health and drug services received by consumers enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) and Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), including Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP).” The rating system helps them compare the quality of health and drug plans and choose the plans that are best suited for their unique needs.

Health plans with higher ratings earn additional financial incentives. As a nonprofit health care plan, CareSource is united in its efforts to deliver superior health outcomes, operational excellence and innovation to maximize the opportunity to reinvest profits into members, communities, providers and employees.

“At CareSource, quality isn’t just a department or goal, it’s one of the most important services we provide our members and providers,” said CareSource Vice President, Quality & Performance Outcomes, Misty Roberts. “Quality is foundational and drives our mission to making a lasting difference in our members’ lives by improving their health and well-being.”