fabric Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company and Customer Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fabric , the creators of the next-generation commerce platform, today announced the appointments of accomplished industry veterans Matt Kaminski as chief revenue officer and Jay Topper as chief customer officer. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth and innovation for fabric that included 260% year-over-year growth in Gross Merchandising Value, and 277% year-over-year growth on number of transactions on the fabric platform, as well as industry recognition and the unveiling of innovative new technologies.

fabric is on a mission to revolutionize commerce. The company’s headless and composable commerce platform , fabric Order Management System (OMS) , applications , and APIs support merchandisers, operators, and developers within high-growth brands and retailers for a much more modern commerce experience. Customers such as Debenhams, Pier1 Imports, and Crate&Barrel have vastly innovated their omni-channel retail customer experience using the fabric platform.

Matt Kaminski has led go-to-market teams in enterprise software for over two decades. He comes to fabric from Power Factors where he served as chief sales officer, and before that, spent eight years with Salesforce, most recently serving as VP of enterprise sales. At fabric, Matt will be responsible for revenue growth and scaling fabric’s GTM team globally.

Jay Topper has decades of retail industry experience, joining fabric from Chico's FAS, where he most recently served as chief digital officer, and from FTD, serving as chief digital officer and EVP chief technology officer. At fabric, Jay will be responsible for continuing the partnership community, management of active customers, and bringing heavy retail expertise to marketing efforts.

Matt and Jay join seasoned marketing innovator and industry veteran Christelle Flahaux to bolster the fabric executive team. Christelle was appointed EVP and chief marketing officer last November . Prior to fabric, she served as senior VP of brand, growth, and experiences for Automation Anywhere, head of marketing at FortressIQ, and chief marketing officer at Host Analytics.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have Matt and Jay join Christelle to round out our executive team and help further guide us through an exciting new chapter of innovation and growth at fabric,” said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric. “With their industry expertise and market experience, we look forward to further accelerating fabric’s dedication to modernizing commerce.”

