Aviv Clinics Congratulates Peter Paltchik on Winning Bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics, one of the most advanced brain and performance clinics in the world, congratulates Peter Paltchik on his bronze medal win in the Men’s 100kg Judo event during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



In 2021, Paltchik utilized a unique training program at the Sagol Center, the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, to enhance his cognitive and physical capabilities, including response time and focus during matches, as well as the ability to handle extreme levels of stress. Since completing the program, Paltchik has been able to fight longer and recover faster between matches.

Aviv Clinics is offering that same unique protocol to other athletes through its Athletic Performance Program.

“After I joined the program, I felt improvements in my mind and body,” Paltchik said in a video testimonial. “At the end, they measured everything, and I could see the improvements in my brain with my own eyes. After completing my treatment, I felt like this was the ace card to winning my fights.”

Aviv’s Athletic Performance Program has helped a variety of athletes stay on top of their game, including PGA tour golfers, NCAA basketball players, NFL players, NASCAR drivers and college athletes.

Athletes at all levels can reach peak performance or recover from injury at Aviv Clinics. The program begins with a comprehensive series of assessments used by the medical team to build a customized treatment plan, and include body composition analysis, advanced brain imaging, and CPET tests, which measure the performance of the heart and lungs, among others. Treatment plans are tailored to the individual’s specific needs and combine physical and cognitive training, a personalized nutrition plan, and a unique hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) protocol. After treatment, individuals receive a post-treatment assessment, which shows measurable improvements in both physical and cognitive health.

In published clinical trials, Aviv’s unique HBOT protocol has been shown to increase the efficiency of mitochondria, the power centers of the cells. By fluctuating oxygen levels, Aviv’s protocol acts as interval training for the mitochondria, producing benefits such as higher strength and endurance, enhanced maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 max), and increased muscle power. The program has also been shown to deliver cognitive benefits including improved coordination, attention, focus, and processing speeds. For athletes, these physical and cognitive improvements can be the difference between victory and defeat.

In addition to Paltchik, other athletes who have seen success after completing Aviv’s Athletic Performance Program include:

Dean Lampe – A 56-year-old mountain biker who just completed the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. After completing the program, Dean saw improvement across a variety of areas: 40% improvement in anaerobic threshold 10% improvement in aerobic exercise capacity 25% improvement in muscle strength 14% reduction in fall risk

– A 56-year-old mountain biker who just completed the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. After completing the program, Dean saw improvement across a variety of areas: Alon Day – Three-time NASCAR Euro Series champion says the protocol has helped to ensure he meets his sport’s high physical and mental demands. Post-treatment, he saw improvement in reaction time and focus, going on to win his third NASCAR Whelen Euro Series directly upon graduation. To date, he has 32 wins. Significant cognitive improvements include: 33% increase in working memory and decision-making 41% increase in ability to translate visual images to an action 41% increase in regulating pain, temperature, touch and limb position

– Three-time NASCAR Euro Series champion says the protocol has helped to ensure he meets his sport’s high physical and mental demands. Post-treatment, he saw improvement in reaction time and focus, going on to win his third NASCAR Whelen Euro Series directly upon graduation. To date, he has 32 wins. Significant cognitive improvements include: Dr. Joseph Maroon – Well-known doctor, best-selling author, and team neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers who has participated in over 75 triathlons and 8 ironman distance races well into his 80s. After completing the program, Dr. Maroon noticed a decrease in post-race fatigue and muscle soreness and beat his fastest triathlon time by 24 minutes. 29% reduction in fall risk 15% improvement in exercise endurance 13% improvement in power output



– Well-known doctor, best-selling author, and team neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers who has participated in over 75 triathlons and 8 ironman distance races well into his 80s. After completing the program, Dr. Maroon noticed a decrease in post-race fatigue and muscle soreness and beat his fastest triathlon time by 24 minutes.

Whether an individual is going for the gold at the Olympic games or simply looking to improve endurance and strength for a weekend pickleball match, Aviv’s program is giving athletes at any level the competitive edge needed to reach their full potential.

Aviv Clinics is one of the most advanced brain health clinics in the world. Aviv delivers a highly effective personalized protocol to enhance brain and body performance via the Aviv Medical Program. The medical treatment aims to enhance athletic performance by improving cognitive and physical skills in healthy adults. The three-month regimen was developed using a unique hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocol, guided by nearly two decades of research and clinical outcomes from thousands of patients treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and director of the Sagol Center.