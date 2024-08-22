Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.94 billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market will grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.94 Billion by 2033. The aftermarket for heavy-duty road filtration is known for its expansive distribution network, encompassing authorized dealerships, independent distributors and digital platforms. This widespread availability of replacement filters ensures that vehicle operators across all locations can easily access the products they require. Additionally, e-commerce has considerably impacted this industry by allowing customers to explore various filtering options and compare pricing and attributes before purchasing. The heavy-duty road filtration aftermarket places great importance on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Due to the stricter emissions standards set by governments and regulatory bodies, there is a greater need for effective filters that can reduce particulate matter and pollutants.



Aftermarket filtration products are designed not only to meet these standards but also exceed them, which aids in helping heavy-duty vehicles comply with environmental regulations - an essential service the industry provides. Furthermore, this eco-friendly focus has led to the development of reusable and washable filters, reducing waste generation while positively influencing overall environmental impact multiple times over their life span.



Key Insight of the Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market



North America region is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the second largest market share within the global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket market. The North America region will significantly expand. U.S. and Canada are key regions within the North American region. The North American auto industry possesses a rich legacy of vehicle manufacturing and invention, making it one of the most established industries globally. Housing some major car manufacturers like General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, along with an active aftermarket sector catering to heavy-duty vehicles, this region has flourished. The North American automotive industry has a robust aftermarket designed for heavy-duty road filtration products. Fleet operators and vehicle owners in the area have adopted routine maintenance and replacement practices to guarantee their automobiles' optimal performance and longevity. As an outcome, there is consistent demand for aftermarket offerings, with businesses capitalizing on established supply chains and dedicated patrons who value quality merchandise. These benefits stem from operating within this market sector's stable environment. These factors are contributing towards the regional market growth and development.



The air filters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The type segment includes oil filter, air filter, cabin filter, fuel filter and others. The air filters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Heavy-duty vehicles frequently run amid dust, dirt, and other airborne contaminants in areas like construction sites, mines, and rural areas. These particles can infiltrate the engine's air intake system, harming delicate components and diminishing productivity. Air filters come into play by capturing such matter, thus allowing only clean air into the machine—protecting it from damage caused otherwise. The robust need for air filters in the aftermarket demonstrates the importance of proper air filtration systems in heavy-duty vehicles. Owners and fleet operators alike comprehend that regularly replacing these components ensures optimal engine function, decreased fuel usage, and extended longevity of their automobiles. As a result of this ongoing demand, air filters are now regarded as an indispensable product category within the automotive industry.



The construction segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment includes trucks & buses, construction, mining and agriculture. The construction segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Effective filtration is crucial for the continued operation of construction vehicles, which are frequently exposed to high dust, dirt, and debris levels. The filtration systems installed in these vehicles must withstand extreme conditions such as heavy loads, continuous use, and elevated temperatures. Essential components in constructing vehicle filtrations include oil, air, hydraulic, and fuel filters. Oil filters in construction machinery are crucial because they act as the first line of defense, safeguarding the engine against harmful particles that lead to wear and tear longevity. Considering the difficult conditions encountered during prolonged operation in dusty surroundings, frequent replacement of these filters is necessary for peak performance maintenance.



Scope of the Report:



Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2024–2033 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2033 Market Size in 2023 $3.5 Billion Projected Market Value in 2033 $4.94 Billion CAGR 3.7% From 2023 to 2033 Segments covered Type, Application, Regions Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Denso Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Fram Group Operations LLC, Mann+Hummel Holding GmbH, Hengst SE & Co. KG, Clarcor Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Pall Corporation, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi SpA, G.U.D. Holdings Inc., Cummins Filtration Inc., Purolator Filters LLC, Baldwin Filters Inc., UFI Filters Group, MAHLE GmbH

Recent Developments:



• In October 2022: Friedrichs Filtersysteme GmbH, a German-based company that makes hydraulic filtration systems for businesses and cars, was purchased by UFI Filters Group, an Italian company that makes filtration systems, for an unknown sum. The acquisition increases UFI's market share in Germany and throughout Europe while fortifying its capacity to produce hydraulic filter industries.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing Need of Filtration Products



The heavy-duty road filtration aftermarket is propelled by the development and growth of essential industries that heavily rely on vehicles, such as construction, mining, agriculture, logistics and transportation. These sectors depend greatly upon robust vehicles like buses, trucks, agricultural equipment and construction machinery for daily operations. Due to factors such as growing urbanization, infrastructure expansion across many areas worldwide, and an increase in global trade activity, these industrial domains continue to grow significantly. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Supply Chain Disruptions and Logistics Challenges



The complex and interconnected worldwide supply network for heavy-duty road filtration items incorporates providers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and coordination suppliers. Any disturbance to this chain can generate significant consequences, such as product availability delays, increased costs, or the risk of losing sales within these secondary markets. Several factors, such as natural calamities, political disagreements, trading conflicts, and transportation holdups, may lead to disruptions across this entire distribution channel. This factor is restraining the current market growth and development.



Opportunity: Increasing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability



Industries worldwide have made environmental sustainability a primary concern, and this holds for the heavy-duty road filtration aftermarket as well. With increased awareness of the environmental impact of heavyweight vehicles, greater demand exists for filters that aid in achieving sustainable goals. As such, vehicle operators and fleet managers increasingly opt for filters to cut emissions while enhancing fuel efficiency and minimizing waste. This factor is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth and development.



Some of the major players operating in the Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market are:



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Oil Filter

• Air Filter

• Cabin Filter

• Fuel Filter

• Others Filter



By End-user:



• Trucks & Buses

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



