Atlas Air Worldwide to Add Three Boeing 747-8 Freighters to Fleet

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, today announced it is adding three Boeing 747-8 freighters to its fleet to meet the strong global demand for dedicated large widebody airfreight capacity, particularly for cross-border e-commerce shipping.



The three additional 747-8Fs, secured through long-term finance lease agreements with BOC Aviation, are expected to enter service late in the third quarter of 2024.

“Atlas is the world’s largest operator of 747 freighters, and we are thrilled to expand our widebody fleet with these three 747-8Fs, following the four 747-400Fs we acquired and placed with customers under long-term agreements earlier this year,” said Michael Steen, Atlas Air Worldwide Chief Executive Officer. “Our growth in this aircraft type underscores Atlas’ commitment to the 747-freighter platform and the value it provides our customers, including significant payload capacity and unique nose-loading capability.”

Mr. Steen continued, “Demand remains strong for dedicated large widebody freighters, and with our robust pipeline, we will place these planes with customers under attractive long-term agreements. Through our ongoing investments in innovation and our fleet, we continue to create additional operational flexibility, providing world-class service and acting as a trusted partner to our customers.”

“Atlas manages the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft and is ideally placed to partner with us in the operation of these latest generation aircraft,” said Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, BOC Aviation. “As global airfreight volumes hit record highs this transaction highlights our ability to provide capacity solutions to a wide variety of airline customers.”

The 747-8 freighter excels as the most capable, technologically advanced, and environmentally friendly widebody freighter on the market. The 747-8F provides the largest load capacity in the market, with a 20% increase in payload capacity over the 747-400F, along with 25% more capacity than the 777-200LRF. The 747-8 has a 16% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the 747-400F. Additionally, the 747-8 freighter is the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capability, meeting the long-term demands of the airfreight sector. Atlas stands out as the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft, with a fleet that includes 65 aircraft, consisting of 17 747-8Fs, 39 747-400Fs, five passenger 747-400s, and four Large Cargo Freighters (LCFs).

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 680 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 93 airlines in 47 countries and regions worldwide as at 30 June 2024. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

