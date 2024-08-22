Inspirato Introduces “Inspirato Invited”

New Game-Changing Membership Provides a Decade of Luxury Travel at Fixed Nightly Rates



Inspirato is launching Inspirato Invited—a game-changing membership that offers 10 years of incredible luxury vacations at fixed nightly rates.

Members can vacation across 400+ luxury Inspirato homes with flat rate pricing, while also benefiting from other Inspirato travel options such as 50+ Signature Hotels & Resorts, and 20+ members only experiences, including safaris, cruises, and more.

Inspirato has sold over 30 charter Invited memberships since pre-launching in June, generating more than $5 million of incremental cash flow.

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the pioneering luxury travel club, today announced the launch of Inspirato Invited , a new game-changing 10-year membership that redefines the way discerning travelers experience the world.

Inspirato Invited membership offers 10 years of incredible vacations within the Inspirato Collection, all at fixed nightly rates. Invited members can choose from:

400+ Inspirato vacation homes in the most sought-after destinations in the world, from stunning villas along the white-sand beaches of Turks and Caicos to sprawling estates tucked among vineyards in Tuscany, Italy

50+ Signature Hotels & Resorts, including Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, Inspirato SoHo at the Dominick in NYC, and The Langham, London

20+ one-of-a-kind curated Inspirato Only experiences, ranging from luxury African safaris to bucket-list expeditions in Antarctica, the Galápagos Islands, and more



“Invited is already proving highly popular. Since pre-launching in June, we have already welcomed more than 30 Invited members, resulting in more than $5 million of incremental cash collections,” said Inspirato President David Kallery. “We’re thrilled to offer Inspirato Invited as our highest-tier membership and a new way for members to experience the luxury travel and certainty that only Inspirato provides.”

The Inspirato Invited announcement comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Payam Zamani as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer and $10 million equity financing from One Planet Group LLC.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our business strategy, plans, and market opportunities, particularly in relation to Inspirato Invited. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks associated with our ability to grow our subscriber base and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We undertake no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.



