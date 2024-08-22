Third Party Logistics (3PL) Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: BI Systems Take Center Stage, Big Data Emerges as New Focus Area, Multi Modal Transportation Finds Favor

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third Party Logistics (3PL) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Third Party Logistics (3PL) is estimated at US$1.1 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.9 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the 3PL market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, globalization of supply chains, and changing consumer expectations. Technological advancements, such as the implementation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), have transformed logistics operations, enabling 3PL providers to offer more efficient, accurate, and personalized services. The globalization of supply chains has compelled companies to seek 3PL partners that can navigate international logistics complexities, including compliance with diverse regulatory environments and managing logistics in varying market conditions.
Moreover, consumer expectations for rapid delivery and real-time tracking have pressured companies to rely on 3PL providers that can incorporate advanced technology into their logistics operations to deliver a seamless and transparent customer experience. These drivers ensure that 3PL services remain crucial for businesses aiming to maintain competitive advantage in a fast-evolving marketplace.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Roadways Transport Type segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.0%. The Railways Transport Type segment is also set to grow at 8.6% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $254.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $488.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 24/7 Express Logistics, Inc., 3GTMS, Inc., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1344
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.1 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.9 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Supply Chain Management
- Concept of Logistics
- Transportation Modes in Logistics
- Different Fields of Logistics
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): A Conceptual Definition
- 3PL Market: Services Overview
- Advantages and Drawbacks of 3PL
- Types of 3PL Providers
- Categories of 3PL Providers
- 3PL Service Segments
- Fourth Party Logistics (4PL): An Overview
- Fifth Party Logistic (5PL)
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): A Brief Industry Overview
- Complexity in Supply Chain Management Builds Fertile Environment for 3PL
- Increasing Outsourcing of Logistics Operations Helps 3PL Market to Progress at Impressive Rate
- The Rising Tide of B2B & B2C eCommerce Lifts One Boat Higher than the Others Third Party Logistics (3PL)
- Global B2C & B2B Market for 2018-2024 (In US$ Billion)
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of 3PL
- Access to Established Resource Network
- Benefit from Proven Industry Expertise
- Supply Chain Scalability & Flexibility
- Better Cargo Turnover & Superior Distribution Efficiency
- Better Inventory Management & Reduced Inventory
- Cost Benefits
- Focus on Core Business Operations
- Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Leads Service Segment
- Roadways Remains Primary Transportation Mode
- Manufacturing Commands Major Value Share of 3PL Market
- Developing Regions Drive Future Growth of 3PL Market
- Asia Pacific (incl. China) Remains Leading Revenue Contributor
- Third Party Logistics (3PL) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- 3PL Providers Exploit Advanced Technology for Efficient Warehousing
- M&A Activity Gathers Steam
- Recent Market Activity
- Globally Leading 3PL Providers: Customer Vertical and No. of Customer Relationships
- US 3PL Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020E
- Select Global Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Manufacturing Sector: Driving Force behind 3PL Market Growth
- 3PL Assumes Critical Importance in Manufacturing Domain
- Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
- Select Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A Snapshot
- eCommerce Emerge as New Growth Driver
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- E-commerce Challenges for 3PLs
- Omni Channel Retailing Underpins Volume Growth for 3PL Services
- Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2019 & 2025
- Automotive Logistics: A Lucrative End-Use Vertical
- Transportation Services Drive Momentum
- Procurement Logistics Resolve Inbound Transportation Needs
- Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products
- Production Logistics for Diverse Logistics Needs of Modern Production Lines
- Value Added Services Widen the Scope & Span of 3PL Market
- Reverse Logistics: A High-Utility Value-Added Service
- Multi Modal Transportation Finds Favor
- Key Drivers of the 3PL Market
- Globalization and Rising Trade
- Expansion of eCommerce Industry
- Increasing Focus on Core Competencies
- Focus on Embracing Advanced Technology
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Manufacturer Control on Logistics Service
- Manufacturer Reputation at Stake
- 3PL Providers Invest in IT Capabilities to Differentiate from Competition
- Key Opportunities for Warehouse Operators to Leverage Technology
- Warehouse Expansion vis-a-vis Labor Shortage
- Mounting Pressure to Push Bottom Lines
- eCommerce & Omni Channel Opportunity
- Improving Customer Experience
- Intense Competition from Amazon
- Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain
- TMS Makes Its Way into 3PL Domain
- WMS Gaining Traction in Warehouse Management
- Cloud Technology Seeks to Expand Share in 3PL Technology Mix
- BI Systems Take Center Stage
- Big Data Emerges as New Focus Area
