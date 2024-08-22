Vitrectomy Devices Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2034: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global vitrectomy devices market size and share is projected to grow from USD 1.52 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Vitrectomy Devices Market Report Overview

Vitrectomy Devices are specialized medical instruments used in vitreoretinal surgery a field of ophthalmology that focuses on the treatment of conditions affecting the vitreous body and retina. These devices are essential for performing vitrectomy procedures, which involve the removal of the vitreous gel from the eye to address various retinal and vitreous disorders.

Vitrectomy machines are the central equipment used in these procedures. They integrate various functionalities, including the ability to cut, aspirate, and infuse fluids into the eye. These machines are equipped with advanced technology to perform precise and controlled vitrectomies, including high-speed vitrectomy systems that enhance surgical efficiency and patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The Vitrectomy Devices Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Alcon Inc.

Bausch + Lomb.

BVI

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Blink Medical

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

HOYA Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd

Analyst View:

The target market is expanding as a result of recent advancements in vitrectomy equipment, such as faster cutting systems, better surgical probes and improved lighting technologies. Improved outcomes for patients and shorter recovery times are made possible by these innovations, which make operations more accurate and effective.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Retinal Disorders

The rising prevalence of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal detachment is a major driver of demand for vitrectomy devices.

Market Trends:

Expansion of Product Portfolios

Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to include a wide range of vitrectomy devices and accessories. This includes the development of customizable systems and modular components that allow for greater flexibility and adaptability in surgical procedures.

Segmentation:

Vitrectomy Devices Market is segmented based on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Product Insights

This sector includes Vitrectomy Machines, Vitrectomy Packs, Photocoagulation Lasers, and Illumination devices. The vitrectomy machines segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as these machines are essential for performing vitrectomy procedures, which involve the surgical removal of the vitreous humor from the eye to treat various retinal conditions.

Application Insights

This sector includes Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Detachment, Macular Hole, Vitreous Hemorrhage, and Others. The diabetic retinopathy segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as it is a common and serious complication of diabetes that affects the blood vessels of the retina. It is characterized by changes in the retinal blood vessels, which can lead to bleeding, swelling, and retinal detachment if left untreated.

End-User Insights

In the target market hospitals are the most dominant segment as hospitals often serve as centers for research and training in ophthalmology and vitrectomy. They are involved in clinical trials, studies, and the development of new techniques and technologies.

Recent Development:

In July 2024, Alcon, the world's leading eye Care Company dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced that the UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System and UNITY Cataract System have gained FDA approval. These are the first innovations to be released from Alcon's highly anticipated Unity portfolio. They are thrilled to unveil the next generation of equipment solutions and consumables for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery, which will significantly influence eye care professionals and patients.

Regional Insights

North America: This region experiences a high prevalence of retinal disorders, including diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which drives the demand for vitrectomy procedures and devices.

This region experiences a high prevalence of retinal disorders, including diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which drives the demand for vitrectomy procedures and devices. Asia Pacific: The rising incidence of retinal disorders in this region, driven by factors such as diabetes and an aging population, is increasing the demand for vitrectomy procedures and devices.

