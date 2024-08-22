Thrive Senior Living expands footprint with new Texas location

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive Senior Living and Orison Holdings announced today that a new, elevated senior living experience is set to open in Tarrant County next year. Senior living industry leader Thrive will add this new Texas location, Encore at Heritage-Glen, to its expanding portfolio of communities. Located in the fast-growing Alliance area of North Fort Worth, the centrally-located senior living community will set the stage for changing the way Texas views aging.



“We help create each community with the intention of redefining expectations around senior living care,” said Thrive President & CFO Sebby Kannukkaden. “Focusing simply on well-being isn’t enough. We believe great care is a by-product of efforts that prioritize the goals and dreams of our residents. As with all Thrive communities, Encore at Heritage-Glen will also offer beautiful living spaces and unmatched amenities that give our residents the best, most independent lives possible.”

Carefully designed by Arrive Architecture Group and the Orison Holdings team, Encore at Heritage-Glen will feature 50 assisted living suites, providing residents with a comfortable and supportive living environment. The community will also include 25 specialized suites in a dedicated Memory Care neighborhood, tailored to meet the unique needs of residents with cognitive challenges. In addition, Encore at Heritage-Glen will boast a highly trained and dedicated care team to ensure personalized care for all of its residents – a hallmark of each of Thrive’s senior living communities.

The groundbreaking of Encore at Heritage-Glen follows closely behind the announcement of the International at Aventura, Thrive Senior Living’s latest development in the state of Florida. Thrive’s continued growth and expansion to new territories underscores the company’s commitment to changing the way aging and senior care are viewed across the U.S., providing residents with unparalleled autonomy, individualized relationships and, ultimately, a place where they can live and thrive.

For more information on Thrive Senior Living and its innovative approach to senior living, please visit thrivesl.com.

About Thrive Senior Living

Thrive Senior Living designs, develops and operates innovative independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the country with a fresh perspective on senior living. Thrive strives to enrich lives and be faithful stewards of all that is entrusted to them by respecting and honoring older adults as valuable members of society. Privately held and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Thrive has been named a “Great Place to Work” by Activated Insights for six consecutive years. The company currently operates communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and New Jersey with continued growth in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States. For more information, please visit thrivesl.com.

About Orison Holdings

Since its formation in 2013, Orison Holdings has been at the forefront of real estate investment and development in North Texas and beyond. Led by Brandon Martino and Lee Ramsey, this privately-owned firm boasts an impressive portfolio and a proven formula for success. With over $500 million in assets under management and over 3,000 dwelling units constructed to date, Orison is thrilled to extend its expertise into the senior living sector. For more information, visit www.orisonholdings.com.

About Arrive Architecture Group

Arrive Architecture Group, based in Bedford, TX, is renowned for its innovative and thoughtful designs in senior living and other sectors. Their expertise and dedication have made them a trusted partner in creating environments that enhance the quality of life for residents. For more information, please visit www.arrivearchitecture.com.