Optimove Unveils 2024-2025 NFL Wagering Intentions Report: Significant 39% Surge in Live Betting Anticipated

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove Insights, the analytical and research arm of Optimove, has released its 2024-2025 Consumer Report on NFL Wagering Intentions. The report offers valuable insights into NFL bettors' motivations, preferences, and behaviors.



A key finding is that a significant 85% of respondents plan to engage in live betting during games, a 39% increase from 2023, underscoring the growing complexity and appeal of in-play betting. A recommendation for sportsbook operators based on the finding is to enhance in-play betting options to keep bettors engaged and increase opportunities for additional wagers. (See Image 1)

Optimove is the leading Customer-Led Marketing Platform and the #1 CRM Marketing Solution for iGaming and Sports Betting operators.

Other Key Findings:

Increased Betting Frequency: 71% of bettors placed wagers on one or more NFL games per week in the previous season, up from 63% in 2023. Additionally, 43% wagered several times per week, reflecting a marked rise from 37% last year.

Betting Preferences: Point spread remains the top choice for 68% of bettors, followed closely by over/under and moneyline bets at 62%.

Sources and Influences: Sportsbooks or web apps are the primary sources for determining bets (76%), with social media and betting tipsters also playing critical roles.

Responsible Gambling: 97% of bettors are aware of responsible gambling resources, and 67% actively use them. However, 66% admitted to wagering more than they could afford or wanted to lose, up from 45% in 2023.

Strategic Recommendations for Sportsbook Operators: Based on the findings, Optimove provides actionable recommendations for sportsbook operators to enhance engagement, build brand loyalty, and optimize player lifetime value:

Leverage Live Betting Opportunities: With the majority of bettors engaging in live betting, enhancing in-play options and providing real-time data can significantly boost engagement.



Optimize Generosity Programs: Operators should focus on developing comprehensive generosity programs that attract and retain valuable players while effectively managing bonus abusers.



Focus on Personalization: Utilizing player data to offer personalized experiences and relevant promotions can drive higher engagement and conversion rates.

Said Jonathan Collins, Strategic Consultant and Team Lead at Optimove, "As we approach the 2024 NFL season, live betting is expected to be major, with over 80% of bettors planning to place wagers during games. It means that the kickoff of any game is primetime for operators to drive incremental bets."

Collins added that a key challenge for operators will be to also engage casual bettors who are more active during high profile games like the Super Bowl and playoffs. By delivering personalized offers and enhancing the user experience, especially during prime-time games, operators can tap into this growing market and drive significant growth.

The report’s findings indicate a maturing market with more engaged and informed bettors. The rise in live betting and multi-platform usage presents opportunities and challenges for sportsbook operators.

Download the report.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform and the #1 CRM Marketing Solution used by iGaming and Sports Betting operators.

Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer (player) instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Optimove’s CRM Marketing Solution provides iGaming and Sports Betting operators with the ability to deploy personalized iGaming Experiences across channels, unified player data, AI-led multichannel orchestration, and statistically credible incrementality measurement for every promotion, campaign, and journey. For more information go to Optimove.com.

About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the analytical and research arm of Optimove, dedicated to providing valuable industry insights and data-driven research to empower B2C businesses.

Attachment