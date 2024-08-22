Potato Starch Market Surges to USD 7.03 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 3.80% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Potato Starch Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.36 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.03 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Potato Starch Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Avebe, Emsland Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Südstärke GmbH, Tate & Lyle, Tereos, Lyckeby Starch AB, and Pepees S.A. SEGMENTS COVERED Nature, Type, and Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Potato Starch Market Overview

Growing Demand for Processed Foods Driving Market Expansion: The Potato Starch Market is primarily driven by the growing worldwide demand for processed and convenience foods. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for potato starch as a preferred alternative when searching for natural thickeners and stabilizers. The increase in demand is driving market expansion and broadening the range of applications in different sectors.

Innovation in Biodegradable Packaging Fuels Market Growth: The Potato Starch Market is experiencing an accelerated growth due to the increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions. The utilization of potato starch in the production of biodegradable plastics provides producers with a distinct advantage. Companies who allocate resources to research and development (R&D) in order to create environmentally friendly products are expected to experience substantial expansion, establishing themselves as frontrunners in the industry.

Expanding Applications in the Textile Industry: Another significant factor driving the textile sector is the multifunctionality of potato starch. The utilization of this substance as a sizing agent enhances the strength and quality of the fabric, leading to a higher rate of acceptance and implementation. The market's growth is being driven by the expansion of its application base, which is creating additional sources of revenue for enterprises in the Potato Starch Market.





High Production Costs Limit Market Potential: Although the Potato Starch Market has its benefits, it has obstacles as a result of elevated production expenses. Volatility in the prices of raw materials and the high costs associated with extraction methods can diminish profitability, especially for smaller firms. The presence of these cost pressures may impede the growth of the market and affect its competitiveness.

Regulatory Constraints Impeding Market Growth: The Potato Starch Market is constrained by stringent laws pertaining to food safety and quality standards. Adhering to strict requirements necessitates a substantial financial commitment, which can pose a challenge for new participants and smaller entities. The imposition of these regulations could impede the pace of market expansion and hinder the development of new ideas and technologies.

Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets: One significant limitation in the Potato Starch Market is the lack of knowledge and acceptance in emerging markets. Despite increasing demand, certain regions continue to depend on alternative starches mostly because of a lack of awareness regarding the advantages of potato starch. The limited market reach could restrict the potential for global expansion.

Geographic Dominance:

The regional dominance in the Potato Starch Market has a substantial influence on market growth. Europe, including Poland and Germany, are the leading regions for potato farming due to their ideal circumstances. This dominance in production results in a reliable supply chain and contributes to the expansion of the market. This dominance also has a significant impact on the pricing, trade policies, and innovation in starch derivatives. The demand for processed foods in Asia-Pacific's emerging countries is driving global market expansion.

Potato Starch Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Avebe, Emsland Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Südstärke GmbH, Tate & Lyle, Tereos, Lyckeby Starch AB, and Pepees S.A. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Potato Starch Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Potato Starch Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Potato Starch Market into Nature, Type, And Geography.

Potato Starch Market, by Nature Organic Potato Starch Conventional Potato Starch





Potato Starch Market, by Type



Native Potato Starch Modified Potato Starch





Potato Starch Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



