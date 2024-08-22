Denny’s Annual No Kid Hungry Fundraiser Returns for Fourteenth Year to Address the Most Important School Supply: Food

Spartanburg, SC, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s has launched its annual in-restaurant fundraiser benefitting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. From August 21, 2024, to October 29, 2024, Denny’s restaurants in the U.S. will help raise funds to ensure kids have access to the consistent nutrition they need to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

For each visit to the restaurant, guests can round their checks to the nearest dollar, donate an amount of their choice at the register, or give when ordering online at Denny’s on Demand. As an incentive, Denny’s will give guests a $15 coupon sheet to use on future visits when they donate $3 at a restaurant.

“We must make sure our nation’s children have the food they need to succeed, which is why I’m excited to build on our fourteen-year partnership with No Kid Hungry,” said Kelli Valade, Denny’s president and CEO. “The issue of hunger can change the trajectory of a child’s life, and we have a duty to help make a difference in the communities where our guests live. They’ve told us how meaningful it is to visit our restaurant knowing their donation benefits a great cause, plus they’re helping fulfill Denny’s purpose of feeding people.”

The No Kid Hungry campaign helps educators and lawmakers across the country with the guidance and funding they need to ensure all kids get the meals they need to thrive. Donations fund grants to remove barriers that prevent kids from eating breakfast before school starts, like rushed mornings, bus schedules and even stigma.

"We are so grateful to be partnering with Denny's again this fall. They have raised an incredible $13.6 million to help end childhood hunger since we first started working together in 2011," said Anne Filipic, CEO, Share Our Strength, No Kid Hungry Campaign, "It wouldn't be possible to do our work without partners like this. Together we can get to three meals a day for every child in the United States."

In addition to Denny’s annual fundraiser, Kelli Valade, Denny’s president and CEO, has joined multiple restaurant industry leaders by signing the No Kid Hungry CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger, a movement that calls on corporate leaders to raise funds and use their voices to advocate for expanded programs to feed more kids during the summer. New federal policies have the potential to increase the number of children receiving summer meals from 2.8 million to 30 million nationwide. With the support of industry leaders, we could end summer hunger for good.

Denny’s is committed to giving back to the communities throughout the country. In addition to the annual No Kid Hungry fundraiser, Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner (MRD) travels from coast to coast feeding people impacted by natural disasters, underserved communities, unhoused people, and veterans. The MRD has served more than 113,000 meals since launching in 2017. Most recently, the Mobile Relief Diner traveled to Fort Bliss, TX, to provide hot meals to service members as part of their Veterans Heroes Tour.

Through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny’s has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny’s can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny’s restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve. For more information, visit dennys.com/social-impact.

###

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of need), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 26, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,541 restaurants, 1,477 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. This includes 168 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.