Europe Protein Expression Market Research 2024: Increasing Demand for Protein Biologics Creating the Need for Protein Expression - Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Protein Expression Market: Focus on Application, End User, Product, Expression System, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe protein expression market was valued at $637.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.48% between 2023 and 2033.

Protein expression refers to the generation or production of proteins within living cells or organisms. Protein synthesis, modification, and regulation are guided by the genetic information encoded in DNA. These proteins have complex and diverse structures and functions that are essential for sustaining life and facilitating various biological processes.





The Europe Protein Expression Market is expanding rapidly, propelled by advances in biotechnology and rising demand for recombinant proteins in research, therapeutics, and industrial applications. Protein expression, which involves cells synthesizing, folding, and assembling proteins, is critical for understanding biological functions and developing new drugs. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving demand for novel biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the expansion of research activities in the academic and pharmaceutical sectors promotes market growth.



Technological innovations, such as cell-free protein expression systems and improved expression vectors, improve protein production efficiency and yield, driving market growth even further. Europe's strong regulatory framework and emphasis on high-quality bioproducts encourage the development and commercialization of protein expression technologies. Key market players are investing in R&D to launch advanced products and services that meet the diverse needs of the healthcare and biotech industries.



Furthermore, collaborations among academic institutions, research organizations, and biotechnology companies promote innovation and speed up the translation of research findings into clinical applications. With a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and the increased use of proteins in diagnostics and therapeutics, the Europe Protein Expression Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.



How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe protein expression market has been segmented on the basis of various categories, such as application, end user, product, and expression system. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: The Europe protein expression market is a highly fragmented one, with many smaller and private companies constantly entering it. Key players in the protein expression market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products and services.

Companies Featured

Jena Bioscience

Lonza Bioscience

Merck KGaA

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $637.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1726.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Protein Expression Market Trend Analysis

1.1.2 Continuous Innovations in Fields such as Automation of Protein Expression Processes

1.1.3 Advancements in Protein Engineering and Design

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19

1.5 Market Entry Barriers and Opportunities

1.5.1 Pain Points for Manufacturers

1.5.2 Opportunities for Manufacturers

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Protein Biologics Creating the Need for Protein Expression

1.6.1.2 Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D Influencing the Use of Protein Expression

1.6.1.3 Increasing Protein Synthesis Funding

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Long and Complicated Regulatory Timelines and Approvals of Recombinant Proteins and Biologics

1.6.2.2 Intricate and Fluctuating Nature of Protein Expression Necessitating a Demand for Highly Trained Personnel

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Advancements in Microfluidics Requiring the Use of Protein Expression

1.6.3.2 Rising Awareness of Proteomics in Emerging Countries



2 Region

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 France

2.3.6.1 Application

2.3.6.2 Product

2.3.7 Germany

2.3.7.1 Application

2.3.7.2 Product

2.3.8 U.K.

2.3.8.1 Application

2.3.8.2 Product

2.3.9 Spain

2.3.9.1 Application

2.3.9.2 Product

2.3.10 Italy

2.3.10.1 Application

2.3.10.2 Product

2.3.11 Rest-of-Europe

2.3.11.1 Application

2.3.11.2 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Company Assessment

3.2 Market Ecosystem and Key Players

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4 Key Personnel

3.2.5 Analyst View

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buqn31

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment