DigiKey and Schneider Electric to Host Webinar on Wireless Pushbutton Technology in Manufacturing

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, will partner with Schneider Electric to host a webinar on wireless pushbutton technology on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. CDT titled “Experience Mobility in Manufacturing with Wireless Pushbuttons.”



The need for flexibility, freedom of movement and increased mobility has become a prevalent Industry 4.0 topic. Many applications requiring increased safety, efficiency and traceability have turned to wireless technology for better solutions. Wireless pushbutton technology can provide this and more.

Webinar attendees will learn how Schneider Electric’s XB4R and XB5R metal and plastic wireless pushbutton families, along with battery-less transmitters, offer simple and sustainable ways to provide mobility and flexibility to meet the changing needs of manufacturing.

Patrick Casey, offer manager – control and signaling at Schneider Electric, will lead the webinar and discuss:

The need for mobility

Wireless pushbutton benefits

Standard architecture

The potential to scale: wireless ecosystem

Use cases

Theory to action

“DigiKey is proud to partner with leading automation manufacturers like Schneider Electric to offer customers exceptional products that maximize productivity,” said Eric J. Halvorson, senior marketing technology manager at DigiKey. “In addition to our vast industrial automation product portfolio, DigiKey supplies a wealth of resources, like this webinar on wireless pushbutton technology, that connect experts in the industry to engineers and designers.”

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, DigiKey will send the recording to those who register afterward.

For more information about Schneider Electric and to order from their product portfolio, visit the DigiKey website.

