The State of College Course Materials in the United States to 2025: Market Size and Enrollment, Policy and Funding, Course Materials, Industry Trends and Innovations and Competitive Landscape

The State of College Course Materials 2023-2025 report details a wide range of other issues, trends, and forces impacting the market. These include the types of institutions where enrollment is increasing; the growth of distance education; federal and state policy and funding developments; print vs. digital growth in instructional materials; the rise of subscription and inclusive access plans; new technology trends; and company mergers & acquisitions and operating performance of key companies. The report provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials, both digital and print.

In sizing the market segments for this report, the publisher follows the procedure it established in 2015 for how it breaks down market segments. The publisher uses the market size for new course materials as provided by annual sales figures from the Association of American Publishers. The publisher further breaks down that segment into new print textbooks and digital materials. Those breakdowns are estimates based on ongoing research in the area of instructional materials in higher education.

The report covers the following major categories outlining and impacting the market:

Market Size and Enrolment

Public v. Private Institutions

Distance Learning

For-Profit Institutions

Federal Policy and Budget

State Policy and Budget

Workforce Development

Apprenticeships

Course Materials Spending

Open Educational Resources (OER)

Declining Confidence in Higher Education

Changing Course Material Models

Online Learning

Company Acquisitions and Divestments

The report contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments with a special focus on:

Market Size and Enrollment

Policy and Funding

Course Materials

Industry Trends and Innovations

Competitive Landscape

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: MARKET SIZE AND ENROLLMENT

INSTITUTION TYPES AND NUMBERS

Public vs. Private For-Profit Private Institutions Outnumber Nonprofit Schools Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates Distance Education Forthcoming (2024) 2023 Shifting Market for For-Profit Institutions

THINKING ABOUT STUDENT DATA Disciplines, Majors and Job Growth as Drivers



CHAPTER 2: POLICY & FUNDING

COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2022-2023

COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2023-2024

FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

HEERF Funds 2023

STUDENT LOANS

IMPACT OF STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

CONTINUED PUSH FOR OVERSIGHT Programs and Colleges Impacted

DOE Introduces New Student Protections

STATE SUPPORT FOR HIGHER EDUCATION State Funding Student Share

SHEEO STATE HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE: FY 2022 Looking Ahead

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS

Career, Technical, and Adult Learning



CHAPTER 3: COURSE MATERIALS

LONG-TERM DECLINE IN COURSE MATERIALS SPEND CONTINUES

THE IMPACT OF TEXTBOOK AND COURSEWARE COSTS Potential Solutions Federal and State Governments Continue to Push OER State Governments Continue to Support OER OpenStax Expands Implementation, Gains Federal Funding Course Hero, Lumen Pair to Expand Access to OER More Institutions Encourage Adoption, Creation and Use of OER

OUTLOOK FOR COLLEGE COURSE MATERIALS

Recommendations for Publishers



CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRY TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS

DECLINING CONFIDENCE IN HIGHER EDUCATION Gallup Research on American Institutions Eroding Value of a College Degree Businesses Drop College Degree Requirements Fallout from Campus Protests on Israel-Hamas War Education in Flux

CHANGING COURSE MATERIALS MODELS Subscription Services Inclusive Access and Equitable Access Inclusive Access Equitable Access Implications

ONLINE LEARNING Changing Perceptions Growing Market eSpelman What the Rise of AI in College Classrooms Means for the Industry A Snapshot: Where Things Stand Now How are Students and Faculty Using AI?

PRACTICAL MATTERS: SETTING POLICIES The Educational Publisher's Imperative



CHAPTER 5: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND FUNDING 2022 Activity Chegg Exits Course Materials Business 2023 Activity Two OPM Divestments Barnes & Noble Divests DSS New Funding Notable Acquisitions Inclusive Access and Equitable Access The Pursuit of Non-Traditional Students Clarivate Incubator

MAJOR COMPETITORS

PEARSON Pearson+ Corporate Strategy Leadership Change

CENGAGE LEARNING Reorganization Higher Education Segment Cengage Unlimited Strategic Directions Accredible Partnership

MCGRAW HILL Higher Education Strategic Directions TikTok for Studying McGraw Hill GO

WILEY Divestment Plan Learning Segment Strategic Directions

CHEGG Performance Bracing for Impact Strategic Directions DSS Spinoff Business Segments Retail Wholesale First Day Inclusive Access and Equitable Access Strategic Directions Competitive Performance Year-to-Date



