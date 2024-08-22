The State of College Course Materials in the United States to 2025: Market Size and Enrollment, Policy and Funding, Course Materials, Industry Trends and Innovations and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of College Course Materials in the United States 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The State of College Course Materials 2023-2025 report details a wide range of other issues, trends, and forces impacting the market. These include the types of institutions where enrollment is increasing; the growth of distance education; federal and state policy and funding developments; print vs. digital growth in instructional materials; the rise of subscription and inclusive access plans; new technology trends; and company mergers & acquisitions and operating performance of key companies. The report provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials, both digital and print.
In sizing the market segments for this report, the publisher follows the procedure it established in 2015 for how it breaks down market segments. The publisher uses the market size for new course materials as provided by annual sales figures from the Association of American Publishers. The publisher further breaks down that segment into new print textbooks and digital materials. Those breakdowns are estimates based on ongoing research in the area of instructional materials in higher education.
The report covers the following major categories outlining and impacting the market:
- Market Size and Enrolment
- Public v. Private Institutions
- Distance Learning
- For-Profit Institutions
- Federal Policy and Budget
- State Policy and Budget
- Workforce Development
- Apprenticeships
- Course Materials Spending
- Open Educational Resources (OER)
- Declining Confidence in Higher Education
- Changing Course Material Models
- Online Learning
- Company Acquisitions and Divestments
The report contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments with a special focus on:
- Market Size and Enrollment
- Policy and Funding
- Course Materials
- Industry Trends and Innovations
- Competitive Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: MARKET SIZE AND ENROLLMENT
- INSTITUTION TYPES AND NUMBERS
- Public vs. Private
- For-Profit Private Institutions Outnumber Nonprofit Schools
- Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates
- Distance Education
- Forthcoming (2024)
- 2023
- Shifting Market for For-Profit Institutions
- THINKING ABOUT STUDENT DATA
- Disciplines, Majors and Job Growth as Drivers
CHAPTER 2: POLICY & FUNDING
- COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2022-2023
- COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2023-2024
- FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
- HEERF Funds 2023
- STUDENT LOANS
- IMPACT OF STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS
- CONTINUED PUSH FOR OVERSIGHT
- Programs and Colleges Impacted
- DOE Introduces New Student Protections
- STATE SUPPORT FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
- State Funding
- Student Share
- SHEEO STATE HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE: FY 2022
- Looking Ahead
- WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
- APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS
- Career, Technical, and Adult Learning
CHAPTER 3: COURSE MATERIALS
- LONG-TERM DECLINE IN COURSE MATERIALS SPEND CONTINUES
- THE IMPACT OF TEXTBOOK AND COURSEWARE COSTS
- Potential Solutions
- Federal and State Governments Continue to Push OER
- State Governments Continue to Support OER
- OpenStax Expands Implementation, Gains Federal Funding
- Course Hero, Lumen Pair to Expand Access to OER
- More Institutions Encourage Adoption, Creation and Use of OER
- OUTLOOK FOR COLLEGE COURSE MATERIALS
- Recommendations for Publishers
CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRY TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS
- DECLINING CONFIDENCE IN HIGHER EDUCATION
- Gallup Research on American Institutions
- Eroding Value of a College Degree
- Businesses Drop College Degree Requirements
- Fallout from Campus Protests on Israel-Hamas War
- Education in Flux
- CHANGING COURSE MATERIALS MODELS
- Subscription Services
- Inclusive Access and Equitable Access
- Inclusive Access
- Equitable Access
- Implications
- ONLINE LEARNING
- Changing Perceptions
- Growing Market
- eSpelman
- What the Rise of AI in College Classrooms Means for the Industry
- A Snapshot: Where Things Stand Now
- How are Students and Faculty Using AI?
- PRACTICAL MATTERS: SETTING POLICIES
- The Educational Publisher's Imperative
CHAPTER 5: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND FUNDING
- 2022 Activity
- Chegg Exits Course Materials Business
- 2023 Activity
- Two OPM Divestments
- Barnes & Noble Divests DSS
- New Funding
- Notable Acquisitions
- Inclusive Access and Equitable Access
- The Pursuit of Non-Traditional Students
- Clarivate Incubator
- MAJOR COMPETITORS
- PEARSON
- Pearson+
- Corporate Strategy
- Leadership Change
- CENGAGE LEARNING
- Reorganization
- Higher Education Segment
- Cengage Unlimited
- Strategic Directions
- Accredible Partnership
- MCGRAW HILL
- Higher Education
- Strategic Directions
- TikTok for Studying
- McGraw Hill GO
- WILEY
- Divestment Plan
- Learning Segment
- Strategic Directions
- CHEGG
- Performance
- Bracing for Impact
- Strategic Directions
- DSS Spinoff
- Business Segments
- Retail
- Wholesale
- First Day Inclusive Access and Equitable Access
- Strategic Directions
- Competitive Performance Year-to-Date
