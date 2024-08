Switzerland Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Databook 2024: CAGR of 20% Forecast During 2024-2028, with Market to Reach $6.4 Billion in 2028

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Databook - 75+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Component, Location - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle market in Switzerland is expected to grow by 24.7% on an annual basis to reach US$3.1 billion in 2024. Electric vehicle adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20% during 2024-2028. The electric vehicle market in Switzerland will increase from US$2.5 billion in 2023 to reach US$6.4 billion in 2028.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market, value and volume metrics covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. with over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle market dynamics, market size and forecast, and charging infrastructure market statistics.



This report provides the overall vehicle market of the country by value and volume. Further, it breaks down electric and charging infrastructure market. Market opportunity for the electric vehicle segment has been further broken down by type of vehicle driven, car segments, class of vehicles, propulsion type, distance range and by components in Switzerland.



The electric vehicle charging infrastructure module provides market size data by number of charging stations, and number of charging points. Market opportunity is broken down by type of chargers, by location of charging points, by charging speed, by connection phase, by type of connectivity and by charger connectivity infrastructure.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market in Switzerland through 97 tables and 119 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Switzerland Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Market size by value

Market size by volume

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

Market size by value

Market size by volume

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Volume By Drive Segment

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Car Segment

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Passenger Car Segment

Small Car

Medium Car

Crossover Car

Large Car

SUV

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Commercial Vehicle Segment

Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)

Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)

Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value By Vehicle Class

Low-Priced

Mid-Priced

Luxury Class

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value By Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value By Distance Range

Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value By Charging Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value By Propulsion Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers (e2W)

Three-Wheeler (e3W)

Four Wheelers (e4W)

Electric Buses

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value By Cities

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Market Value By Components

Battery Cells & Packs

On-Board Charge

Motor

Reducer

Power Control Unit

Battery Management System

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value

Switzerland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume

Number of Charging Points

Number of Charging Stations

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Type

Level 1 - 240 (V)

Level 2 - 120 (V)

Direct Current (DC)

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Type

Level 1 - 240 (V)

Level 2 - 120 (V)

Direct Current (DC)

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Location

Residential and Destination

Streets

Workplaces

Flew depots

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Ultrarapid

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Ultrarapid

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Buses

Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicles

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connection Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Infrastructure Type

CSS

CHAdeMO

GB/T

Other

Switzerland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connectivity

Smart Charging Station

Non-Connected Charging Station

Reasons to buy



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Switzerland electric vehicle market and infrastructure, covering the following key aspects:

Market size by value and volume: This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles in Switzerland, by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market.

Detailed EV market opportunity: This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas.

EV infrastructure: This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the Switzerland electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the Switzerland electric vehicle infrastructure market.

Assess risks: Granular segment level information helps in identifying new business opportunities and risks in the Switzerland electric vehicle and infrastructure market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n05cce

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.