Plutus Launches Enhanced Curve Perk

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plutus, an innovation leader in the rewards card market, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Curve. This significant two year partnership agreement will elevate the Curve Perk, further enhancing the value of the premium Curve Metal subscription for Plutus customers.



Plutus has a proven track record of delivering exceptional value, having awarded nearly £50 million in rewards to date. Since its introduction on the Plutus App in May 2022, the Curve Perk has quickly become a customer favourite. With this upgraded partnership, Plutus customers can now earn up to £/€20 in rewards monthly on their Curve subscription when paid with a Plutus Card. These rewards, issued in Pluton (PLU)—the world’s first crypto rewards token—can be swapped for traditional money.

The Plutus Perks programme offers over 50 popular Perks. Customers can select their preferred Perks and earn £/€10 in PLU each month, on top of Plutus’s standard 3% reward rate, which applies at any Visa-accepted merchant (over 100 million locations worldwide). Curve is a popular choice within this programme, combining Plutus's high reward rates with Curve's benefits, including lower FX rates, various mobile payment solutions, and additional rewards.

Danial Daychopan, CEO & Founder at Plutus, commented, “We are committed to being the most rewarding card on the market. Our partnership with Curve ensures that our customers get the most rewarding experience possible while supporting a robust business model—a win-win for both businesses and customers.”

“Since the beginning of our partnership with Plutus in 2021, we have seen valuable synergies between our two platforms, benefiting thousands of customers who are now enjoying the best of both what Curve and Plutus offer. We are proud to be able to offer Plutus customers even more cashback, the ability to retroactively move transactions between accounts, take out installment loans, and pay like a local everywhere they travel. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Plutus as we jointly work to deliver unique and rewarding financial experiences to our shared customers,” said Shachar Bialick, CEO and Founder, Curve.

This deal with Curve is part of several strategic partnerships Plutus has secured to enhance its rewards offerings and strengthen its market position. To take advantage of the enhanced Curve Perk, customers should log into the Plutus app , navigate to the Perks tab, and select Curve. By upgrading to Curve Metal before 31st August, customers will benefit from increased rewards, rising from £/€10 to £/€20 for a period of three months. For details and terms, visit here .