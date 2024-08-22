Harvard Dental and UCLA Medical Graduate Dr. Jacob Taylor Joins Center for Oral & Facial Surgery

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Jacob T. Taylor, DMD, MD, has joined the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, the oldest and largest oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice in San Diego County. The practice has two offices. One in San Diego and one in El Cajon, California. Dr. Taylor will be accepting new patients at both locations, effective immediately.



“We feel that our mission and the driving force behind everything we do is to serve our patients and our dental community with integrity and to deliver exceptional patient care with comfort and compassion. Dr. Taylor is a like-minded surgeon, who is extremely skilled, highly trained and completely dedicated to the highest levels of patient care,” said Drs. James R. Eckstein, Brian K. Oleksy and Derek J. Havas of the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery.



Dr. Taylor earned his bachelor’s degree in basic medical science with a minor in music from Washington State University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. Afterward, he earned his DMD from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, where he received numerous awards for clinical excellence. Dr. Taylor continued his education with a prestigious OMS residency at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

During his residency, he received extensive training in a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial procedures, particularly wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, complex bone grafting procedures, benign pathology treatments and orthognathic surgery. Throughout his residency, Dr. Taylor completed numerous rotations within different medical and surgical specialties that have aided him in his ability to treat medically complex patients.

Dr. Taylor earned his MD from the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, one of the world’s premier research and educational institutions. During the program, he also completed a one-year internship in general surgery. Dr. Taylor received additional training in general anesthesia at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for a wide variety of surgical procedures.

“The Center for Oral & Facial Surgery has been around so long and has such a rich history of great ethical care,” said Dr. Taylor. “I’m excited to be joining this team of exceptional OMS professionals.”

Established in 1927, the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery is the oldest and largest OMS practice in San Diego County. Well known throughout the region and in the OMS specialty for clinical excellence, the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery is dedicated to providing each patient with the highest levels of patient care and safety in a soothing and comforting environment. It is a partner practice of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a management services firm that sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. For more information, visit https://www.oralsurgeonsofsandiego.com.

