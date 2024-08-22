Konica Minolta to Participate in PRINTING United

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), today announced its participation at PRINTING United Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 10 -12. The company will showcase a number of devices to demonstrate how it is strengthening and expanding the business of commercial and industrial printing.



“The potential to push boundaries, enter new markets and seize opportunities to create unique customer experiences has never been more exciting, or more achievable for our clients and their customers,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “Our industrial and production print portfolio is in peak condition, positioned for growth and meeting customer demands with devices based on our clients’ real-world needs, allowing them to be more efficient and profitable in an ever-increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Konica Minolta’s expertise and leadership in industrial and production print will be on full display at its sizeable booth #C3491, featuring the following technologies.

AccurioPress C14010s

In the spirit of constant improvement and advancement, the development teams at Konica Minolta have made some exciting enhancements to further build upon the company’s “flagship” high-volume, toner-based production press, the AccurioPress C14000. The updated press features a fifth station for white toner. Other upgrades include new hardware and firmware, and the addition of new accessories and features. This includes the new IQ-601for the latest in one-touch colour management, as well as the IM-104/IM-105 to hone in on variable media attributes, ensuring the engine can quickly and easily adjust for the media being fed into the system. These features and more will all be available with the new C14010s model.

AccurioWide 250

The AccurioWide 250 is a versatile printer with superior image quality and high productivity for both outdoor and indoor job applications, increasing opportunities for customers to grow their business. This printer is equipped with UV LED lamps that allow users to print on a wider range of media, while simultaneously saving energy, time and cost. Its superior image quality and high productivity for outdoor and indoor job applications will impress the most challenging, quality-minded customers. The 4-colour plus white ink configuration creates even more possibilities for printing on transparent material for backlit applications or for printing white as a spot colour. The 6-colour ink configuration offers a larger colour gamut, enabling the capability to print those hard-to-hit colours.

AccurioLabel 230

The easy-to-operate AccurioLabel 230 digital toner press meets the growing market needs for shorter runs and more customization, and provides substantial operational benefits for those looking to bring label production in-house. Printing speeds of 77 ft/min assure that short-run label production is done quickly and on-time. The simple user interface and integrated software packages allow any user to quickly learn and operate the press, unlike the skilled labor set required for traditional flexographic presses.

PKG-1300

Konica Minolta’s PKG-1300 digital full colour packaging printer is designed for corrugated manufacturers, converters, printers and brand owners looking for an automatic industrial digital print solution. The press is available in three configurations, from basic manual feeding to fully automated feeding and stacking, all inline. Media types for the printer include paper-based materials of uncoated corrugated and uncoated folding carton stock with a maximum width up to 51.18”. Maximum imaging width is up to 42.52”. The media thickness ranges from 0.039” (0.9906mm) to 1.96” (49.987mm). There are five HP Thermo printheads running across the imaging area with adjustable stitching.

AccurioShine 3600

Konica Minolta’s AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One option is the company’s newest inkjet spot UV printer, powered by MGI’s innovative varnish technology with Konica Minolta’s reliability. The AccurioShine 3600 allows printers to meet the demanding needs of today’s printing requirements. The device enables in-house spot UV varnishing, from prototyping to full production, without the need for screens, plates or dies. The AccurioShine 3600 utilizes ground-breaking technology for adding 2D and 3D multiple coating and dimensional texture effects in a single pass.

9/11 Tribute

Visitors to Konica Minolta’s Booth will have the opportunity to write the name of a first responder, active military personnel or veteran on a label as part of the company’s 9/11 tribute. Konica Minolta will donate $5 for every name collected to support two of its corporate social responsibility partners, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project. Look for the flag to participate.

Experts will be on-site for product demonstrations and questions, and samples will be available. If you would like to speak to one of Konica Minolta’s product experts at PRINTING United, please click here .

Konica Minolta will host a press conference on Wednesday, September 11 at 11 a.m. PDT, in Room 233 of the convention center. Please RSVP here.

