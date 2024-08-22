Conveyor Belt Global Market Report 2024-2030: Integration of IoT and Predictive Maintenance Sets the Stage for Smart Conveyor Systems

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conveyor Belt - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Conveyor Belts was estimated at US$6.6 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt segment, which is expected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The Light-Weight Conveyor Belt segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 380 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Conveyor Belt - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automation Trends in Manufacturing Propel Conveyor Belt Innovations

Mining Industry Growth Sustains Demand for Durable Conveyor Systems

E-commerce and Logistics Expansion Strengthen Market for Automated Conveying Solutions

Technological Advancements in Material Science Expand Conveyor Belt Lifespan and Efficiency

Environmental Sustainability Pressures Drive Development of Eco-Friendly Conveyor Belts

Safety Regulations and Standards Propel Enhancements in Conveyor Design

Food Industry Hygiene Standards Generate Opportunities for Specialty Conveyor Belts

Integration of IoT and Predictive Maintenance Sets the Stage for Smart Conveyor Systems

Retail and Supermarket Automation Drives Conveyor Belt Demand

