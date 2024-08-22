United States Hydroponics Market Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032, Featuring AeroFarms, AmHydro, Freight Farms, LumiGrow, BrightFarms, Hydrodynamics International and Signify Holding

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hydroponics Market Report by Type (Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems), Crop Type (Tomatoes, Herbs, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Others), Equipment (HVAC, LED Grow Light, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling, Control Systems, Others), Region and Company 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States hydroponics market reached US$ 2.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 8.34 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.16% from 2024 to 2032. This robust growth reflects the increasing adoption of hydroponic farming methods driven by urbanization, sustainability concerns, and technological advancements in agricultural practices.







In the USA, hydroponics offers several economic advantages over conventional farming. It allows cultivation in urban areas where arable land is scarce, enabling local food production and reducing transportation costs. Moreover, hydroponics boosts crop yields and accelerates growth cycles by providing precise control over nutrient levels and environmental factors like light and temperature. This makes it particularly appealing for high-value crops such as leafy greens, tomatoes, and herbs.



The technology also addresses sustainability concerns by conserving water, which is often a scarce resource in agriculture, and minimizing the use of pesticides and herbicides. As a result, hydroponics enhances food security, promotes healthier eating options, and contributes to environmental stewardship in the USA's farming practices.

Driving Factors in the United States Hydroponics Market



Rising urbanization challenges traditional agriculture with limited arable land availability

In the USA, increasing urbanization poses significant challenges to traditional agriculture due to the limited arable land available. As cities expand, farmland diminishes, prompting the need for alternative farming methods like hydroponics and vertical farming. These innovative techniques allow cultivation in urban environments and repurpose unused spaces such as rooftops and indoor facilities. Urban farmers can optimize crop growth and yield by leveraging technology to control environmental factors like light, temperature, and nutrient levels. This shift towards urban agriculture addresses food supply challenges and promotes sustainability by reducing transportation distances and resource use, ultimately supporting local food systems in densely populated areas.

Consumer preference for local, fresh produce is increasing

In the USA, consumers have a growing preference for local, fresh produce. This trend reflects a desire for nutritious and sustainably sourced food. Local produce is perceived as fresher and more flavorful, often harvested at peak ripeness and transported shorter distances than imported alternatives. Moreover, buying locally supports regional economies and reduces the environmental impact associated with long-distance transportation. As awareness of these benefits spreads, more Americans are choosing to prioritize locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs, contributing to the expanding market for local food systems across the country.

Advances in hydroponic technology

In the United States, advancements in hydroponic technology - automation, sensors, and LED lighting - have markedly improved productivity and efficiency. These innovations allow precise control over environmental factors crucial for plant growth, such as light intensity and nutrient delivery. Automation streamlines operations, reducing labor costs and human error while optimizing resource use. Sensors provide real-time data on plant health and environmental conditions, enabling growers to make timely adjustments for optimal growth. LED lighting enhances energy efficiency and supports tailored light spectrums, promoting higher yields and better crop quality. These technological strides are revolutionizing agriculture by maximizing output and sustainability in controlled indoor environments.

California hydroponics market

California's diverse climate and agricultural expertise foster an ideal environment for experimenting with innovative farming techniques like hydroponics. With increasing water scarcity concerns, particularly in regions like Southern California, hydroponics offers a water-efficient alternative to traditional soil-based agriculture. This method allows precise control over nutrient levels and environmental conditions, optimizing crop growth and yield.



Moreover, California's robust economy and consumer demand for fresh, locally-grown produce further drive the hydroponics market. Urban centers like Los Angeles and San Francisco are adopting vertical farming and rooftop gardens, converting unused urban spaces into productive agricultural hubs. Technological advancements in automation, LED lighting, and sensor-based monitoring systems also contribute to the sector's growth by enhancing efficiency and sustainability. As a result, California continues to lead the way in integrating hydroponics into its agricultural landscape.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Hydroponics Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Crop Type

6.3 By Equipment

6.4 By Region



7. Type

7.1 Aggregate Systems

7.2 Liquid Systems



8. Crop Type

8.1 Tomatoes

8.2 Herbs

8.3 Lettuce

8.4 Cucumbers

8.5 Peppers

8.6 Others



9. Equipment

9.1 HVAC

9.2 LED Grow Light

9.3 Irrigation Systems

9.4 Material Handling

9.5 Control Systems

9.6 Others



10. By Region

10.1 California

10.2 Texas

10.3 New York

10.4 Florida

10.5 Pennsylvania

10.6 Ohio

10.7 Illinois

10.8 North Carolina

10.9 Georgia

10.10 Michigan

10.11 Others



11. Porter's Five Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Company Analysis

AeroFarms

AmHydro

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

LumiGrow

Unrivaled Brands Inc

BrightFarms

The Scotts Company LLC

Hydrodynamics International

Signify Holding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj1p3u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment