Columbia Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 Featuring Align Technology, Dentsply, and Sirona Medit

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Columbia Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental CAD/CAM Devices, Dental CAD/CAM Materials (Discs & Blocks), Dental 3D Printers, and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the Colombian digital dentistry market was valued at nearly $14.3 million. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%, reaching over $18.6 million by the end of the forecast period.







The comprehensive report on the Colombian market for digital dentistry covers various segments, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices, CAD/CAM materials, dental 3D printers, dental 3D printer materials, and CAD/CAM software. Currently, the majority of Colombia's digital dentistry market share is controlled by Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, and 3D Systems.

The digital dentistry market in Colombia is anticipated to grow significantly, driven by an increased demand for aesthetic dental prosthetics and an aging population. The growing preference for ceramic materials like zirconia and lithium disilicate among patients seeking enhanced dental health and appearance is boosting the adoption of CAD/CAM technologies. These technologies, favored for their ability to efficiently utilize such materials, are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and the high-quality outcomes they deliver.

Additionally, CAD/CAM devices streamline dental procedures by allowing prosthetics like inlays and onlays to be placed in a single visit, making the process more appealing to both patients and dentists. This combination of aesthetic demands and procedural efficiency is poised to propel the expansion of Colombia's digital dentistry market.



Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar, and 3D Systems are the top three market share leaders in Colombia's digital dentistry market. Dentsply Sirona has a robust presence across various CAD/CAM device markets, including milling systems, laboratory scanners, intraoral scanners, and chairside systems, leading in 2023.

The company's success is further bolstered by its extensive range of trusted premium CAD/CAM materials. Ivoclar has made significant strides in the CAD/CAM materials market with its popular IPS e.max lithium disilicate blocks and ZirCAD line of CAD/CAM discs, positioning it as a leading competitor. Ranking third, 3D Systems has leveraged over 30 years of experience across multiple industries to solidify its standing in the market. Notable for its strategic acquisitions, such as Vertex-Global Holding B.V., and innovations like the ProJet MJP 5600 printer and a new additive manufacturing platform, 3D Systems continues to expand its influence and capabilities in the digital dentistry sector in Colombia.

DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Dentistry market

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

COMPANY PROFILES

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Medit

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Colombia Digital Dentistry Market Overview

1.2 Competitive Analysis

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Markets Included

2 Introduction

3 Digital Dentistry Unit Analysis

3.1 Dental 3D Printer Market Unit Analysis

3.1.1 Dental 3D Printer Market Units Sold by Technology

3.1.1.1 Digital Light Processing (DLP) Dental 3D Printer Market

3.1.1.2 Stereo Lithography Apparatus (SLA) Dental 3D Printer Market

3.1.1.3 Jet Printing Dental 3D Printer Market

3.1.2 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetics Market Units Sold by Application

3.1.2.1 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetic Model Market

3.1.2.2 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetic Framework Market

3.1.2.3 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetic Surgical Guide Market

3.1.2.4 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetic Mouth Guard Market

3.1.2.5 Other Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetics Market

3.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Unit Analysis

3.2.1 CAD/CAM Block Market Units Sold by Type

3.2.1.1 Temporary CAD/CAM Block Market

3.2.1.2 Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

3.2.2 CAD/CAM Disc Market Units Sold by Type

3.2.2.1 Temporary CAD/CAM Disc Market

3.2.2.2 Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

4 Currency Exchange Rate

5 Market Overview

6 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1 CAD/CAM Device Market

6.1.1 CAD/CAM Device Market by Segment

6.1.1.1 CAD/CAM Milling System Market

6.1.1.2 Laboratory Scanner Market

6.1.1.3 Chairside CAD/CAM System Market

6.1.1.4 Intraoral Scanner Market

6.2 CAD/CAM Material Market

6.2.1 CAD/CAM Material Market by Type

6.2.1.1 CAD/CAM Block Market

6.2.1.2 CAD/CAM Disc Market

6.3 Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1 Dental 3D Printer Market by Material

6.3.1.1 Resin Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.2 Metal Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.3 Other Dental 3D Printer Market

6.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market

6.4.1 Dental 3D Printer Material Market by Material

6.4.1.1 Resin Dental 3D Printer Material Market

6.4.1.2 Metal Dental 3D Printer Material Market

6.4.1.3 Other Dental 3D Printer Material Market

6.5 CAD/CAM Software Market

7 Drivers and Limiters

7.1 Market Drivers

7.2 Market Limiters

8 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.1 CAD/CAM Device Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.3 Dental 3D Printer Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.5 CAD/CAM Software Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekfvk6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment