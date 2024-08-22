Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) World Market Report 2024: Demand for WPC Granules is Projected to Reach Close to 10 Million Metric Tons, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% Between 2023-2029

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for WPC granules is projected to reach close to 10 million metric tons by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2029.

This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) at a high level by plastic type, application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.

The global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) market is poised for further growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, advantages over traditional materials, growing demand for outdoor living products, positive momentum in the residential repair and remodeling sector and growth in overall construction and infrastructure development activities across the globe. With ongoing conversion from wood and a growing emphasis on sustainability, the WPC products market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

Plastic Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Other Plastics

Application

Automotive

Building & Construction: Decking

Building & Construction: Railing & Fencing

Building & Construction: Other

Consumer Goods

Furniture

Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Plastic Type

Application

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Trends and Outlook

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products

Conversion from Traditional Materials

Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Repair and Remodeling

Consumer Preferences and Lifestyle Changes

Factors Limiting the Growth of WPCs in Automotive

Polyethylene-based (PE) WPC Dominates the Global WPC Market

East-West WPC Market Dynamics: Assessing the Impact of Chinese Imports on European and North American Production

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Plastic Type

Market Demand by Application

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

North America Market Demand by Geographic Region

North America Market Demand by Plastic Type

North America Market Demand by Application

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

4. MAJOR PLAYERS



