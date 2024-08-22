Global Residential Construction Industry Guide 2024: A $5.29 Trillion Market in 2023 - Insights and Forecasts 2019-2028

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Construction Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential construction market reached a total value of $5.29 trillion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2018 to 2023.



Global Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The new construction segment dominated the market, generating $3.24 trillion, which accounted for 61.2% of the market's overall value. Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market with a 44.2% share of the total value, followed by Europe at 27.7%, North America at 22.9%, the Middle East & Africa at 2.6%, and South America at 2.0%. The market data reflects the total output value of construction activity, including all costs associated with materials, equipment, and services, adjusted for inflation and using average annual exchange rates for currency conversions.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global residential construction market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global residential construction market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key residential construction market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global residential construction market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global residential construction market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global residential construction market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global residential construction market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global residential construction market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape



2. Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3. Global Residential Construction

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4. Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Astaris SpA (Inactive)

Axiom Builders Inc

Barratt Developments Plc

Basil Read Pty Ltd

Bellway Plc

Bird Construction Inc

Bouygues Construction

Bouygues Construction Australia Pty Ltd

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

D.R. Horton Inc

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Eiffage SA

Empresas ICA SAB de CV

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA

FCC Construccion SA

Ferrovial, S.A.

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S.A.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Itinera SpA

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd (Inactive)

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Kajima Corporation

Koninklijke Heijmans NV

Kuzugrup Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS

Lennar Corp

Leonhard Weiss GmbH & Co KG

Lian Beng Group Ltd

LSR Group

Lum Chang Holdings Ltd

Morgan Sindall Group Plc

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

NCC AB

NCC Ltd

Nexity SA

Nurol Holding Inc

Peab AB

PIK Group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk

PT PP Properti Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Royal BAM Group nv

Samsung C&T Corp

Sea Kay Holdings Limited

Sekisui House Ltd

Servicios Corporativos Javer SAB de CV

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Shimizu Corporation

Simonds Group Ltd

SK Ecoplant Co Ltd

Skanska AB

Strabag AG

Taylor Morrison Home Corp

Taylor Wimpey Plc

Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

Toll Brothers Inc

Vinte Viviendas Integrales

Webuild SpA

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Yapi Merkezi Holding Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko8r7a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.