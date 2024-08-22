Acrow Bridges Installed to Carry Detoured Traffic During Highway Construction in Alabama

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has announced two of its modular steel bridges have been installed in Centreville, Alabama, to minimize inconvenience to motorists during a project to replace two aging bridges on State Route 5. The detour bridges were considered essential to the success of the project, as no reasonable alternate route was available for local commuters, first responders, and commercial farming vehicles.



Acrow’s modular steel Mabey Universal™ panel bridges were selected for the project, and rented to The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC, the contractor awarded the project by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The single-span bridges are each 169.74 feet long and have a width of 30 feet to accommodate two lanes of traffic. Designed to AASHTO ASD HS20, they have plain steel decks with a 4 – 5” average asphalt overlay to create a 2% crown.

One bridge was installed over Blue Girth Creek, the other over Blue Girth Reserve. The site conditions warranted a slight downhill launch of each, which was challenging given the weight of the bridges, which was 286 tons each. However, Acrow’s engineering expertise and site technician, combined with the extensive experience of the contractor, enabled the safe installation of both bridges with a crane-assisted launch. They will be in place until the new permanent bridges are completed, anticipated to be early 2025.

“Acrow’s durable bridging solutions are an excellent choice to consider over phased construction during infrastructure rehabilitation projects,” said Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Development. “Quickly and easily built and installed, they are available for rent or purchase, and increase work zone safety while reducing work zone user impacts.”

Added Russ Parisi, Acrow’s Vice President, North America, “Acrow’s versatile modular steel detour bridges can provide DOTs and contractors a cost-effective way to minimize the road user costs of projects. Well suited to a diverse range of applications, Acrow’s detour solutions can help DOTs and contractors keep projects on or ahead of schedule.”

