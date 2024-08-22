Mexico Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 | Dental CAD/CAM Devices, Dental CAD/CAM Materials, Dental 3D Printers and More

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental CAD/CAM Devices, Dental CAD/CAM Materials, Dental 3D Printers, and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the Mexican digital dentistry market was valued at nearly $70 million. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching $100 million by the end of the forecast period.



The comprehensive report on the Mexican market for digital dentistry covers various segments, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices, CAD/CAM materials, dental 3D printers, dental 3D printer materials, and CAD/CAM software. Currently, the majority of the CAD/CAM device market share is controlled by Ivoclar, Dentsply Sirona, and Amann Girrbach.

The digital dentistry market in Mexico is poised for growth, driven by a rising demand for aesthetic dental solutions and an aging population. Enhanced aesthetics facilitated by CAD/CAM technologies, which often use visually appealing ceramic materials, align with both patient desires for superior dental products and dentists' preferences for convenience.

This synergy is expected to continue shaping the future of dental prosthetics in Mexico. Additionally, the country's demographic shift towards a higher proportion of elderly individuals, who typically require more crowns, bridges, inlays, and onlays due to increased dental wear and tear, will further boost the demand for digitally crafted dental prosthetics during the forecast period.



Ivoclar, Dentsply Sirona, and Amann Girrbach are the top three market share leaders in Mexico's digital dentistry industry. Ivoclar has gained significant traction with its IPS e.max lithium disilicate blocks and ZirCAD line of CAD/CAM discs, making it a dominant player in the CAD/CAM materials market. Dentsply Sirona, known for its comprehensive range of CAD/CAM devices, including milling systems and intraoral scanners, has secured the second-leading position, particularly excelling in the chairside market in 2023.

Their extensive offering of premium CAD/CAM materials has further cemented their reputation and success in the sector. Amann Girrbach, a German company with a longstanding presence in Mexico, has built considerable trust among dental professionals. Enhancing its sales and market share with its strong portfolio of CAD/CAM systems and materials, it has positioned itself as a leading competitor in the market.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Mexico Digital Dentistry Market Overview

1.2 Competitive Analysis

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Markets Included

2 Introduction

3 Digital Dentistry Unit Analysis

3.1 Dental 3D Printer Market Unit Analysis

3.1.1 Dental 3D Printer Market Units Sold by Technology

3.1.1.1 Digital Light Processing (DLP) Dental 3D Printer Market

3.1.1.2 Stereo Lithography Apparatus (SLA) Dental 3D Printer Market

3.1.1.3 Jet Printing Dental 3D Printer Market

3.1.2 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetics Market Units Sold by Application

3.1.2.1 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetic Model Market

3.1.2.2 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetic Framework Market

3.1.2.3 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetic Surgical Guide Market

3.1.2.4 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetic Mouth Guard Market

3.1.2.5 Other Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetics Market

3.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Unit Analysis

3.2.1 CAD/CAM Block Market Units Sold by Type

3.2.1.1 Temporary CAD/CAM Block Market

3.2.1.2 Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

3.2.2 CAD/CAM Disc Market Units Sold by Type

3.2.2.1 Temporary CAD/CAM Disc Market

3.2.2.2 Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

4 Currency Exchange Rate

5 Market Overview

6 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1 CAD/CAM Device Market

6.1.1 CAD/CAM Device Market by Segment

6.1.1.1 CAD/CAM Milling System Market

6.1.1.2 Laboratory Scanner Market

6.1.1.3 Chairside CAD/CAM System Market

6.1.1.4 Intraoral Scanner Market

6.2 CAD/CAM Material Market

6.2.1 CAD/CAM Material Market by Type

6.2.1.1 CAD/CAM Block Market

6.2.1.2 CAD/CAM Disc Market

6.3 Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1 Dental 3D Printer Market by Material

6.3.1.1 Resin Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.2 Metal Dental 3D Printer Market

6.3.1.3 Other Dental 3D Printer Market

6.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market

6.4.1 Dental 3D Printer Material Market by Material

6.4.1.1 Resin Dental 3D Printer Material Market

6.4.1.2 Metal Dental 3D Printer Material Market

6.4.1.3 Other Dental 3D Printer Material Market

6.5 CAD/CAM Software Market

7 Drivers and Limiters

7.1 Market Drivers

7.2 Market Limiters

8 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.1 CAD/CAM Device Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.3 Dental 3D Printer Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.5 CAD/CAM Software Market Competitive Market Share Analysis



