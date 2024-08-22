Solution Builders Inc. Earns Spot Among the World’s Top Managed Service Providers in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Rankings

Bloomington, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomington, Minnesota -

Solution Builders Inc. has been recognized as one of the top-performing managed service providers (MSPs) globally in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. This list, regarded as a benchmark in the technology industry, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability, and innovation.

For 17 years, managed service providers around the world have sought inclusion on this definitive list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey evaluates MSPs using a quantitative methodology that considers annual revenue, profitability as measured by EBITDA, and the proportion of recurring revenue. MSPs that qualify for the list undergo a rigorous review by the Channel Futures research team and editors. The unique ranking method places a significant emphasis on financial performance, long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

"Our inclusion in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 underscores the hard work and dedication of our team," said Daniel Melling, President of Solution Builders Inc. "This recognition affirms our commitment to delivering exceptional managed services that empower our clients to achieve their business goals. We are honored to be included among the industry's best and remain focused on maintaining the highest standards of service and technology."

The companies that make up the MSP 501 are recognized as leaders in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated nearly $25 billion in aggregate revenue, with an average recurring revenue growth of 19%. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in areas such as AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners have successfully navigated a challenging market to emerge as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "What sets the MSP 501 winners apart is their consistent ability to deliver for their customers every day. These companies are among the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

"To secure a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501, a managed service provider must operate at peak performance," said Bob DeMarzo, VP of Content at Informa Channels. "This list highlights the most productive, profitable, and fastest-growing organizations in the technology industry, all focused on driving their customers to new heights. These companies represent the best of the best in the managed services industry as identified through Channel Futures' extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are highly sought after by peers who want to learn from today's best practices and by technology vendors eager to partner with these leading organizations," DeMarzo added. "At their core, these are vendor- and platform-neutral partners committed to doing what is right for their customers."

About Solution Builders Inc.

Solution Builders Inc. has been a trusted partner in technology since 1995, offering managed IT services and IT outsourcing solutions. The company serves clients across various industries, including accounting, financial services, healthcare, local government, nonprofits, and manufacturing. As a leading cybersecurity company, Solution Builders ensures that IT needs are met with a reliable and scalable process, creating a secure IT infrastructure to support business growth. For more information, visit solutionbuilders.com.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry, providing information, perspective, and connections for the entire channel ecosystem. This ecosystem includes solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents, and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel, leading Channel Partners forward. Its properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry. Channel Partners events deliver unparalleled in-person experiences, including the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions, and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech includes over 1000 industry experts, including more than 400 research analysts and consultants in the global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

