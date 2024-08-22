Telecommunications Network Operators Market Review, 1Q24 - Telco Revenue Takes a Hit as Capex Plunges 9.4% with 5G Buildouts Ending; Profitability Margins Taper Slightly

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunications Network Operators: 1Q24 Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews the growth and development of the telecommunications network operator (TNO, or telco) market. The report tracks a wide range of financial stats for 139 telcos across the globe, from 1Q11 through 1Q24. For the annualized 1Q24 period, telcos represented $1.77 trillion (T) in revenues (0.1% growth YoY), $264.3 billion (B) in labor costs (3.6% YoY), and $306B in capex (-6.8% YoY). They employed approximately 4.49 million people as of March 2024, down 1.4% from the prior year.

Below are the key highlights of the report:

Revenues: Telco topline declined by 0.7% on a YoY basis to post $446.1 billion (B) in the latest single quarter ending 1Q24. Revenues for the annualized 1Q24 period were $1,774.9B, up 0.1% YoY over the same period in the previous year. At the operator level, five of the top 20 best performing telcos by topline growth in 1Q24 on an annualized basis include America Movil (7.3%), STC (Saudi Telecom) (6.8%), Orange (6.6%), BT (5.1%), and Airtel (4.7%). By the same criteria, the worst telco growth came from KDDI (-5.1%), NTT (-4.8%), SoftBank (-3.7%), Verizon (-1.6%), and China Unicom (-1.1%) during the same period.

Capex: Capex spending plunged by 9.4% on a YoY basis to post $71.3B in the latest single quarter ending March 2024. Capex for the annualized 1Q24 period was $306.0B, down 6.8% YoY over the same period in the previous year. At the operator level, five of the top 20 best performing telcos by capex growth in 1Q24 on an annualized basis include Charter Communications (14.6%), Comcast (13.3%), Airtel (12.5%), Telefonica (11.3%), and MTN Group (10.7%). By the same criteria, the worst capex growth came from Reliance Jio (-30.4%), Verizon (-26.0%), Deutsche Telekom (-18.4%), Vodafone (-15.3%), and SoftBank (-14.1%).

Opex and labor costs: Total opex for the telecom industry in the annualized 1Q24 period stood at $1,510.8B, a slight increase of 0.4% over the same period previous year. Excluding depreciation and amortization (D&A) costs, total opex increased by 1.2% on YoY basis to record $1,178.1B in the annualized 1Q24 period. One significant element of telco opex is labor costs, which include salaries, wages, bonuses, benefits, and retirement/severance costs. Labor costs grew by 3.6% YoY in the annualized 1Q24 period, pushing labor costs as a percentage of opex (excluding D&A) up from 21.9% in 1Q23 to 22.4% in 1Q24 on an annualized basis. This growth occurred despite an ongoing reduction in industry headcount; the telco workforce ended 1Q24 at 4.495 million, down 1.4% YoY.

Profitability margins: Both EBITDA and EBIT margins witnessed a slight weakening in the recent quarter on an annualized basis - EBIT margin declined slightly from 15.1% in 1Q23 to 14.9% in 1Q24, while EBITDA margin ended annualized 1Q24 period at 33.6%, as compared to 34.3% in annualized 1Q23.

Regional trends: The Asia region outpaced the Americas to reclaim its position as the largest region by revenue, holding a 37.4% share in 1Q24. On a capex basis though, the Americas outspent Asia, capturing a 36% share in the latest quarter. Europe retained the highest annualized capital intensity, reaching 18.4% in 1Q24, followed by Asia at 17.2%.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Highlights

Summary

Market snapshot

Analysis

Key stats through 1Q24

Labor stats

Operator rankings

Company drilldown

Company benchmarking

Country breakouts

Country breakouts by company

Regional breakouts

Raw Data

Subs & traffic

Exchange rates

Methodology & Scope

About the Publisher

Companies Featured

A1 Telekom Austria

Advanced Info Service (AIS)

Airtel

Altice Europe

Altice USA

America Movil

AT&T

Axiata

Axtel

Batelco

BCE

Bezeq Israel

Bouygues Telecom

BSNL

BT

Cable ONE, Inc.

Cablevision

Cell C

Cellcom Israel

CenturyLink

Cequel Communications

Charter Communications

China Broadcasting Network

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cincinatti Bell

CK Hutchison

Clearwire

Cogeco

Com Hem Holding AB

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cyfrowy Polsat

DEN Networks Limited

Deutsche Telekom

Digi Communications

DirecTV

Dish Network

Dish TV India Limited

DNA Ltd.

Du

EE

Elisa

Entel

Etisalat

Fairpoint Communications

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Frontier Communications

Globe Telecom

Grupo Clarin

Grupo Televisa

Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

Idea Cellular Limited

Iliad SA

KDDI

KPN

KT

Leap Wireless

LG Uplus

Liberty Global

M1

Manitoba Telecom Services

Maroc Telecom

Maxis Berhad

Megafon

MetroPCS Communications

Millicom

Mobile Telesystems

MTN Group

MTNL

NTT

Oi

Omantel

Ono

Ooredoo

Orange

PCCW

PLDT

Proximus

Quebecor Telecommunications

Rakuten

Reliance Communications Limited

Reliance Jio

Rogers

Rostelecom

Safaricom Limited

Sasktel

Shaw

Singtel

SITI Networks Limited

SK Telecom

Sky plc

SmarTone

SoftBank

Spark New Zealand Limited

Sprint

StarHub

STC (Saudi Telecom)

SureWest Communications

Swisscom

Taiwan Mobile

Tata Communications

Tata Teleservices

TDC

TDS

Tele2 AB

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telenor

Telia

Telkom Indonesia

Telkom SA

Telstra

Telus

Thaicom

Time Warner

Time Warner Cable

TPG Telecom Limited

True Corp

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Veon

Verizon

Virgin Media

Vivendi

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea Limited

VodafoneZiggo

Wind Tre

Windstream

Zain

Zain KSA

Ziggo

