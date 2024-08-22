Compagnie de Financement Foncier: Availability of the amendment to the 2023 URD

Paris, August 22, 2024

Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the 2024 half-yearly financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the 2024 half-yearly financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 22, 2024 under the number D.24-0145-A01.

This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:

“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER

182, Avenue de France

75 013 PARIS

Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr

Attachment