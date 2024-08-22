Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends in the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry
- Introduction to the Wireless Industry
- 5G Wireless Networks Rollout Worldwide, Enabling the Internet of Things (IoT)/Massive Investments Required
- Wi-Fi Enables Wireless Traffic Growth, Including the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Wireless Service Subscriptions Worldwide Reach 9.0 Billion
- RFID Drives Inventory Management Evolution
- Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring Rely on Wireless
- Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, Intelligent Transportation (ITS) and Real-Time Traffic Information
- In Emerging Nations, mChek and M-PESA Enable Remote Banking via Cellphone
- Smartphones and Financial Technology (FinTech) Enable New Mobile Payment Methods
- Location-Based Services (LBS) Enhance Smartphones and Mobile Advertising
- Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $171 Billion Yearly
- The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Open New Avenues for Hacking
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dramatically Changes Smartphone Use
- Carriers Reinstate Unlimited Access Plans for Smartphones/Face Intense Subscription Price Competition
- Voice, Face & Image Recognition Change the Wireless World, Enhanced Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Wearable Sensors Track Exercise Data/Apparel and Shoe Manufacturers Adopt Technologies
- Smaller Satellites (SmallSats and CubeSats) and Low Earth Orbit Revolutionize Telecommunications
- LOE Satellites Enable Emergency Communications Via Smartphones
- Smart Cities Utilize Sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Create Privacy and Security Issues
- Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry
- The Future of Smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Wireless Services Industry
