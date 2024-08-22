Digital Printing Market Size is Anticipated to Achieve a Valuation of USD 54.4 Billion by 2034, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital printing market (Digitaldruckmarkt) was projected to attain US$ 27.9 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 6.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 54.4 billion.

Digital printing is the process of directly printing digital pictures onto a variety of media substrates. In contrast to offset printing, a printing plate is not needed. The digital printing press can receive the desktop publishing files, or PDFs, directly and print on picture paper, textiles, paper, canvas, cardstock, synthetic materials, and other substrates.

One of the main reasons for the expansion of the digital printing industry is the decrease in the cost of printing per unit made possible by digital printers. Additionally, because ink is applied to the top layer of the substrate, digital printing processes produce less waste. Once printing starts, the machine can print up to 4,800 sheets per hour.

Due to its remarkable color mixing ability and more tonal variety, inkjet printing generates the most money.

Key Findings of Market Report

Technological disruption in the printing sector is helping to displace traditional printers. To gain a competitive edge in the on-demand digital printing market for small enterprises, the major players are integrating technical innovations into their products.

In order to quickly add changeable data with sterilization, QR codes, bar codes, or a mix of these into their products, UV LED printers are employed in hard plastic packaging.

Thus, the market for digital printing is growing as a result of the industry's ongoing evolution through technical improvements.

Market Trends For Digital Printing

The process of printing on textiles has been made easier by digital printing as it requires less downtime. After the design has been generated, it may be printed straight into fabric using digital textile printing.

In order to meet the demands of both the home and foreign markets, the textile industry in nations like India is shifting toward digital printing technology by developing new patterns for sarees and garment fabrics. The global textile and apparel market is estimated to be valued US$4,395 billion by Textile Infomedia.

The packaging industry sees a great deal of potential for digital printing due to the rise of various packaging techniques. Distinctive product branding utilizes several printing processes. Metal packaging, labels, cartons, flexible packaging, corrugated packaging, and rigid plastic packaging are some of the industries that are involved in packaging.

Global Market for Digital Printing: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the digital printing market growth throughout the regions. These are:

Asia Pacific grabbed the most part of the global market for digital printing in 2023, and throughout the projection period, it is anticipated to rule the digital printing services market. This is explained by the Chinese printing industry's propensity for end-to-end digitalized value-creation chains and digital platform solutions.

In order to facilitate speedy delivery of the finished product, Chinese enterprises are likewise making significant investments in digital presses. For example, Tomato Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. ordered ten new Fujifilm Jet Press 750S digital inkjet machines in October 2021.

The D3000-A1R printhead prevents issues caused by moisture evaporating next to nozzles by allowing ink to circulate at the nozzle level. It is said that circulation gives printing greater stability, giving engineers additional options.

Global Digital Printing Market: Key Players

To meet the needs of the sustainable packaging sector, the major players in the digital printing market are investing in expanding their manufacturing capabilities.

For example, Smurfit Kappa Group declared in January 2022 that it had invested more than US$ 33 million in Brazil to increase its Fortaleza capacity. Installing top-tier printers to handle e-Commerce packaging was the goal.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global digital printing market:

Amcor plc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Canon Inc.

ColorJet Group

DIC Corporation

Durst Group

Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Inca Digital Printers Ltd.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

The Ricoh Company, Limited

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Xeikon B.V.

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Others

Key Developments

In order to increase its capacity for digital color printing, ARC Document Solutions LLC announced in October 2023 that it had signed a collaboration arrangement with Canon Solutions America to purchase Arizona printing systems and Colex cutting systems.

With the aim of satisfying the increasing demand for water-based polymer inks, Canon opened a highly automated production plant in February 2022 at its Venlo location. This plant is designed to minimize waste while continuously producing top-notch water-based polymer CMYK inks.

Global Digital Printing Market Segmentation

Printing Type Inkjet Laser

Ink Type Aqueous Ink UV-Cured Ink Solvent Ink Latex Ink Dye Sublimation Ink Others

Substrate Type Plastic Films or Foils Release Liner Glass Textile Paper Ceramic Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



