DEADLINE ALERT for LULU, F, XPEL, and NNE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)

Class Period: December 7, 2023 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

Class Period: April 27, 2022 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had deficiencies in its quality assurance of vehicle models since 2022; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing higher warranty costs; (3) that the Company’s warranty reserves did not accurately reflect the quality issues in vehicles sold since 2022; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s profitability was reasonably likely to suffer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL)

Class Period: November 8, 2023 and May 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) XPEL’s competitors were siphoning an increasingly large segment of the market; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue growth became increasingly dependent upon existing customers and partners; (3) as a result, the Company’s revenue growth for 2023 and 2024 dwindled; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)

Class Period: May 8, 2024 – July 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nano’s purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; (2) Nano’s timelines for commercialization were wildly optimistic, at best, and most likely impossible; (3) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s projected revenues and growth; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

