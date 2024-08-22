PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 August 2024
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notification of transaction by Person Closely Associated with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)
The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation:
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Sarah Coghlan
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position / status
|Person closely associated with PDMR Julian Coghlan.
|c)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI code
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volumes
£6.98 2,693
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total
2,693
£6.98
£18,797.14
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 August 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/