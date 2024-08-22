COMMUNITYAMERICA CREDIT UNION NAMES KATHY O’NEILL AS ITS ST. LOUIS PRESIDENT

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missouri-based CommunityAmerica Credit Union has named financial services veteran Kathy O’Neill as President of their St. Louis region. O’Neill will lead the credit union’s ongoing expansion in the market, including oversight of retail banking operations in St. Louis, as well as local civic, community engagement and philanthropic endeavors.

In addition to her St. Louis-based role, Kathy will also serve on the credit union’s executive management team, reporting to CEO and recognized industry leader, Lisa Ginter. Kathy’s company-wide focus will be to advance the credit union’s capabilities in electronic payments, bank operations, business development and a variety of strategic growth and member experience initiatives.

Kathy was most recently Chief Operating Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. She also served as a National Leader of the Federal Reserve’s Treasury Business Line. In addition, Kathy took on the role of Interim President from July 2023 until April 2024. Kathy spent over 35 years developing her career in various leadership roles with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and the Fed System, and is an active leader in the community. She is an executive member of the St. Louis Anchor Action Network, on the Chairman’s Executive Council of Greater St. Louis, Inc. and serves on the Board of Trustees for Webster University. In addition, Kathy was recently named by the St. Louis Business Journal as one of St. Louis’ Most Influential Business Women. Kathy will continue her civic and community leader role with CommunityAmerica. “I have spent much of my career focused on national payment and operations initiatives with the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury, so I am excited to be able to spend time focused on building financial capabilities in the St. Louis community,” says O’Neill.

CommunityAmerica CEO, Lisa Ginter said “I’m thrilled to bring someone of Kathy’s caliber on board to serve as our St. Louis President. Leveraging her experience in the industry and the community further reinforces our strong commitment to serving St. Louisans. While Kathy’s leadership will be a key driver for our growth in St. Louis, her national exposure in financial services and in the area of payments will positively impact our business across all the markets we serve.” CommunityAmerica opened a new location in Richmond Heights in April, with additional locations in Hazelwood and Des Peres to follow in the coming months. O’Neill will help the credit union determine other areas in the market for the ongoing expansion of its physical locations.

