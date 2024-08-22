HerbClever Unveils Revolutionary New Product – HerbClever Ganoderma IMMPRO Series, Leading the New Trend in Cellular-Level Health Supplements

Sydney, Australia, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by an unwavering spirit of innovation and excellence, HerbClever proudly announces the official launch of our latest creation – the Ganoderma IMMPRO Series. This groundbreaking product marks a new milestone in our journey within the health industry.



Company and Product Background:

HerbClever, a leader in the health industry, has consistently aimed to improve people’s quality of life through science and innovation. Our new Ganoderma IMMPRO series is the culmination of 30 years of research by Dr. David Carik, a Fellow of the Royal Australian Academy of Sciences and a pioneer in anti-aging research, in collaboration with the HerbClever R&D team. This product embodies a natural, cellular-level health supplement that combines HerbClever’s powerful technology with Dr. Carik’s extensive clinical research in biomolecular science.

About the Brand:

Founded in 2020, HerbClever is a leading company dedicated to the research and production of health products. Our mission is to provide global consumers with high-quality health products through innovative technology. Originating in Brisbane, HerbClever draws inspiration from the synergy between medical AI technology and natural herbal ingredients to create anti-aging solutions that offer precise intervention and unleash active benefits, tailored to different constitutions for the ultimate anti-aging experience.

HerbClever is committed to creating a transformative anti-aging experience that nourishes both body and mind. The brand concept is defined as a gateway to the "TimeBank," offering users an anti-aging experience with consumer-level intervention services. We reject ineffective additives and uninteresting, purely functional products, placing a high value on emotional expression and focusing on the aesthetics of health.





Brand Design Philosophy:

HerbClever is devoted to seamlessly integrating the "Clever In Your Pocket" concept into consumers’ daily lives, aiming to safeguard the health and well-being of the new generation of families. In product design, we delve deep into consumers’ aesthetic and psychological needs, striving to establish effective communication with specific consumer groups through packaging design and to evoke emotional resonance.

HerbClever’s small packet design not only makes the product easy to carry but also allows consumers to quickly replenish essential nutrients anytime, anywhere, achieving convenience in nutritional supplementation. Additionally, the brand emphasizes the practicality of its products, ensuring they are easy to use in diverse life scenarios, complementing diets to maximize effectiveness.

During production, HerbClever adheres to pharmaceutical-grade food manufacturing standards, ensuring the safety and functionality of every product to meet consumers’ health needs. Through these comprehensive measures, HerbClever is dedicated to providing convenient and practical health supplements that cater to the modern family's pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.





Market Positioning and Target Audience:

Vitality Eonix : Targeted at individuals with mature skin who seek a high-quality lifestyle, offering comprehensive anti-aging solutions for skin that faces the challenges of time and daily stress.

: Targeted at individuals with mature skin who seek a high-quality lifestyle, offering comprehensive anti-aging solutions for skin that faces the challenges of time and daily stress. Crystal Pack : Ideal for consumers pursuing skin whitening and those who wish to address issues of uneven skin tone and dark spots, providing an effective solution whether facing daily UV challenges or seeking to brighten skin tone.

: Ideal for consumers pursuing skin whitening and those who wish to address issues of uneven skin tone and dark spots, providing an effective solution whether facing daily UV challenges or seeking to brighten skin tone. Fat Blaster : Aimed at consumers dedicated to a healthy lifestyle, this fat-burning capsule is positioned as the go-to weight management partner, offering a comprehensive and efficient fat-reduction solution for those who wish to improve their physique naturally and healthily.

: Aimed at consumers dedicated to a healthy lifestyle, this fat-burning capsule is positioned as the go-to weight management partner, offering a comprehensive and efficient fat-reduction solution for those who wish to improve their physique naturally and healthily. Cell's Dietary: Suitable for consumers looking to boost their immune system and overall health, providing strong health support against seasonal changes and daily life stressors.

Product Features:

Vitality Eonix : This capsule offers deep repair, cellular revitalization, and antioxidant protection, making it an excellent choice for consumers seeking lasting youthful skin and enhanced energy and vitality. The product incorporates various precious natural plant extracts, meticulously refined with modern science, aiming to increase cellular mitochondria, protect DNA telomeres, and improve fine lines on the face.

: This capsule offers deep repair, cellular revitalization, and antioxidant protection, making it an excellent choice for consumers seeking lasting youthful skin and enhanced energy and vitality. The product incorporates various precious natural plant extracts, meticulously refined with modern science, aiming to increase cellular mitochondria, protect DNA telomeres, and improve fine lines on the face. Crystal Pack : This capsule provides deep repair, melanin pathway inhibition, antioxidant protection, and long-lasting whitening, offering a new choice for consumers who desire naturally radiant skin. The product combines several precious natural plant extracts, scientifically refined to block melanin production pathways and restore skin’s healthy state.

: This capsule provides deep repair, melanin pathway inhibition, antioxidant protection, and long-lasting whitening, offering a new choice for consumers who desire naturally radiant skin. The product combines several precious natural plant extracts, scientifically refined to block melanin production pathways and restore skin’s healthy state. Fat Blaster : This fat-burning capsule offers efficient fat-burning, complete metabolism, and healthy support, providing a new option for consumers pursuing a healthy lifestyle. The product incorporates multiple natural plant extracts, scientifically blended to accelerate metabolism and promote fat burning.

: This fat-burning capsule offers efficient fat-burning, complete metabolism, and healthy support, providing a new option for consumers pursuing a healthy lifestyle. The product incorporates multiple natural plant extracts, scientifically blended to accelerate metabolism and promote fat burning. Cell's Dietary: In the fast-paced modern life, the immune system is key to defending against illness and maintaining health. HerbClever, committed to scientific research and innovation, proudly presents the XX Immune Booster, offering revolutionary immune support for those seeking comprehensive health and vitality. We have carefully selected various precious natural plant ingredients, combined with modern scientific processes, to ensure each dose is both effective and safe.



Release Date and Availability:

The Ganoderma IMMPRO series was officially launched on August 10, 2024, with the suggested retail prices as follows:

Vitality Eonix: $319

Crystal Pack: $168

Fat Blaster: $116

Cell's Dietary: $196

The products are available on our official website, at designated retailers, and on major e-commerce platforms.

Quotes:

“As the developer of this product, I am thrilled to see my 30 years of research in the biological field transformed into a successful product. I believe it will become a product that consumers love and use long-term.” — Dr. David Carik, Fellow of the Royal Australian Academy of Sciences

“The launch of the HerbClever Ganoderma IMMPRO series represents a profound insight and innovative practice in the health field. We believe it will bring consumers an unprecedented health experience.” — De Xian Zhao, Vice President of the Hong Kong Health Products Association

“I have great confidence in the future of this product series. As one of the few products on the market focused on cellular concepts, I believe it will usher in a new era of cellular health.” — Zhenyu Ju, Dean of the Institute of Aging and Regenerative Medicine, Jinan University

“As one of the hottest topics in the scientific community today—AI, I am delighted to see such a well-executed product emerge so quickly. I believe that in the future, AI's involvement in pharmaceuticals will help reduce R&D time and experimental costs, taking human health to new heights!” — Professor Zhiwen Yu, Sun Yat-sen University





