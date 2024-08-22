Identity and Access Management Software Provider BIO-key to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Investment Conf. Sept. 9th to 10th

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) software featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) authentication solutions, will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Hybrid Global Investment Conference September 9th and 10th.



BIO-key’s CEO Mike DePasquale will be available for virtual meetings on Monday and Tuesday, September 9th and 10th. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Lily Khaykina at lk@hcwco.com to schedule a meeting.

BIO-key’s conference presentation will be available to registered attendees via the conference website starting on Monday, September 9th at 7:00 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services. H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference will feature leading cleantech and growth companies from Monday, September 9th through Wednesday, September 11th.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.



Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800