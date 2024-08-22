2024 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set® Available August 29

Washington, DC, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 United States Mint (Mint) Uncirculated Coin Set will be available for purchase on August 29 at noon ET. The set contains two cards of 10 coins each, one from the Mint facility at Philadelphia and the other from the Mint facility at Denver, for a total of 20 coins. Each of the two cards, which incorporate the certificates of authenticity, includes the following 2024-dated coins with uncirculated finishes:

All Five 2024 American Women Quarters ™ honoring: Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray – a poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest. Murray is regarded as one of the most important social justice advocates of the 20 th century. Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink – as a Member of Congress, she fought for gender and racial equality, affordable childcare, and bilingual education. Mink was the champion of Title IX legislation in Congress, prohibiting sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance. Title IX was posthumously renamed the Patsy T. Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act. Dr. Mary Edwards Walker – a Civil War era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress-reform advocate. Walker relentlessly pursued her desire to serve as a surgeon during the Civil War, and in 1863 she became the first woman U.S. Army surgeon as a “Contract Acting Assistant Surgeon (civilian).” To date, Walker is the only woman to be awarded the Medal of Honor. Celia Cruz – a Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century. Known as the international “Queen of Salsa,” Cruz’s numerous honors and awards include four Latin Grammy awards, the National Medal of Arts, and countless lifetime achievement awards. Zitkala-Ša – also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American rights and citizenship in the early 20th century. Zitkala-Ša was staunchly opposed to the annihilation of indigenous culture through forced assimilation after she was forced to give up her own Native American customs and traditions in exchange for education. Additionally, her advocacy work directly led to the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, which granted American Indians U.S. citizenship while still maintaining their tribal standing and citizenship.

honoring:

One Native American $1 Coin honoring the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. The design features an eagle staff, an American Indian symbol of respect, honor, and patriotism, together with an American flag to represent the dual citizenship of Native Americans. Inscriptions include “United States of America,” “$1,” and “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.”

One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The 2024 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set is priced at $29. Production is limited to 190,000 units with no household order limits. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/uncirculated-coin-set-2024-24RJ.html (product code 24RJ).

The United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

The United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set will be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

This set is sold through the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

Additional United States Mint annual coin sets are available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-sets/annual-sets/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 29, 2024, at noon ET.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site as your primary source of the most current information on products and services or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to the United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins