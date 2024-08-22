DXC STOCK NEWS: Robbins LLP Urges DXC Technology Company Stockholders With Large Losses to Seek Counsel for the Pending Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) common stock between May 26, 2021 and May 16, 2024. DXC is an information technology (“IT”) services and consulting company.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that DXC Technology Company (DXC) Misled Investors Regarding its Operations and Financial Health

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misrepresented its ongoing “transformation journey” and the Company’s ability to integrate previously acquired companies and business systems. While touting its ongoing success in implementing that integration, DXC repeatedly stressed its commitment to reducing the Company’s restructuring and transaction, separation, and integration (“TSI”) costs in order to increase its free cashflow and “unleash [its] true earnings power.” In truth, Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company was only able to reduce its restructuring and TSI costs by limiting its integration efforts.

The complaint alleges that on August 3, 2022, DXC reported disappointing first quarter results, despite having reiterated its guidance just six weeks prior. DXC blamed its poor performance on the fact that its “cost optimization efforts have moved at a slower pace than anticipated.” These disclosures caused the price of DXC common stock to decline by 17%, from $31.52 per share to $26.15 per share.

Then, on May 16, 2024, DXC’s CEO admitted that “the previous restructurings did not set a real, clean, solid, fully integrated baseline for profitable growth” because the systems that were acquired over time were “never integrated, never deduped,” and admitted that the Company was “not [a] fully functional organization.” DXC also announced it would need to spend an additional $250 million to achieve the restructuring and integration process it falsely claimed to have been successfully implementing during the Class Period. These disclosures caused the price of DXC common stock to decline nearly 17%, from $19.88 per share to $16.52 per share.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against DXC Technology Company. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

