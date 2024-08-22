Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Size To Worth USD 3.31 Billion by 2033 | CAGR of 10.2%

New York, United States , Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.25 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.31 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the projected period.





Greenhouse irrigation systems are a type of micro-irrigation system. It holds on to water and nutrients by letting water gently flow to plant roots through a conduit that is either placed slightly above the soil's surface or merged under it. The purpose of a greenhouse irrigation system is to minimize waste and evaporation while providing the root zone with the proper amounts of water and nutrients. The loss of arable land brought on by global population growth and fast industrialization promotes more greenhouse farming, which raises the need for greenhouse irrigation systems. Furthermore, the need for year-round products, rising labor costs, and a growing emphasis on sustainability are just a few of the factors driving the enormous and rapidly developing global greenhouse irrigation system industry. The increasing global population and growing health consciousness have led to a rise in the demand for fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Greenhouses are essential to modern agriculture due to they allow farmers to create controlled settings for the best plant development. Effective water management is a critical component of greenhouse agriculture. Furthermore, irrigation is necessary in greenhouse farming to ensure that plants receive enough moisture for healthy growth and yield. There are several different irrigation techniques used in greenhouses, such as overhead sprinklers, drip irrigation, ebb and flow systems, and fogging systems. This greenhouse water system allows for precise control over irrigation cycles, targeted water distribution, and reduced evaporative water loss. In greenhouses, efficient irrigation management reduces water waste in a controlled growth environment, maintains proper soil moisture levels, and enhances plant health. However, it might be difficult to install irrigation systems in greenhouses that already exist, especially in older or unusually shaped buildings. Some farmers might find it difficult to make the necessary modifications and additional financial investments to modify the irrigation system to meet the unique needs of the greenhouse.

Browse key industry insights spread across 243 pages with 119 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Irrigation Systems, Drip Irrigation Systems, Capillary Irrigation Systems, and Boom Irrigation Systems), By Application (Flowers & Ornamentals, Vegetables, Nursery Crops, and Fruit Plants Vegetables), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The drip irrigation segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global greenhouse irrigation system market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global greenhouse irrigation system market is divided into sprinkler irrigation systems, drip irrigation systems, capillary irrigation systems, and boom irrigation systems. Among these, the drip irrigation segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global greenhouse irrigation system market during the projected timeframe. Drip irrigation is a very effective way to manage water since it reduces water loss due to evaporation or runoff and delivers water directly to plant root zones. When compared to traditional watering methods such as sprinklers or flood systems, this targeted approach can save water usage by up to 70%. Drip irrigation allows you to carefully manage how much water each plant receives.

The vegetables segment is expected to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global greenhouse irrigation system market is divided into flowers & ornamentals, vegetables, nursery crops, and fruit plants. Among these, the vegetable segment is expected to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. A greenhouse is a great help when growing vegetables in the garden because it extends the growing season and provides farmers with fresh vegetables in the winter and early spring. In particular, greenhouses offer total control over the growing environment, plant nutrition, CO2 installation and other equipment requirements, and production process automation. This enables production to continue all year round or during the off-season.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global greenhouse irrigation system market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global greenhouse irrigation system market over the forecast period. In most developed economies, there are many regulatory frameworks governing greenhouse irrigation systems. Subsidies and restrictions implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Farm Bill in the United States impact industry practices. It is commonly acknowledged that North America is at the forefront of agricultural technological innovation, particularly when it comes to intricate irrigation systems. Smart irrigation systems, sensors, and automation technologies have been employed by top firms in the area to save water, enhance crop yields, and lower labor expenses.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global greenhouse irrigation system market during the projected timeframe. Driven by expectations of strong economic growth and a big population, which increases the demand for completed products. Governments around the region are also realizing the value of protected horticulture through policy measures. One of the government's most noteworthy initiatives is the low-interest loan and subsidy schemes for building state-of-the-art micro-irrigation systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market include Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Micro Grow Greenhouse Systems, Crane Garden Buildings, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., FlyBird Farm Innovations Pvt. Ltd, Irritec S.p.A., Nigma Holding & Projects Management LTD., Irrigation Direct Canada, Delta Irrigation LLP., and Others.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Netafim showcased a range of cutting-edge sustainable irrigation systems at the esteemed EIMA International, an international trade fair for the gardening and agricultural industries. Among the new products are Streamline X ReGen, Netbow, Sophia PSS, and AlphaDisc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market, By Type

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems

Drip Irrigation Systems

Capillary Irrigation Systems

Boom Irrigation Systems.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market, By Application

Flowers & Ornamentals

Vegetables

Nursery Crops

Fruit Plants

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



