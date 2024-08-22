ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ServiceNow, Inc. (“ServiceNow” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NOW). Investors who purchased ServiceNow securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NOW.



Investigation Details

On July 8, 2024, ServiceNow suffered a downgrade from “Neutral” to “Sell” issued by Guggenheim. Guggenheim stated that the Company’s prospects for the generative artificial intelligence business were overly optimistic, leaving shares overpriced. Following this news, ServiceNow stock dropped.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased ServiceNow securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NOW. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com