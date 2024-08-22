Credit Acceptance Named One of PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies that Care for Third Consecutive Year

Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® by Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine for the third consecutive year. Credit Acceptance was ranked 59th among the 100 companies that made the list.



“This award is a reflection of our remarkable culture,” said Ken Booth, CEO of Credit Acceptance. “Together, we are creating a better environment for one another, our customers, and the communities we serve.”

This award celebrates the best places to work as demonstrated by a company’s commitment to its employees, communities, and the planet. At Credit Acceptance, we show this commitment in many ways. For example, we became a remote-first company by listening to our team members’ priorities. This decision has given team members the flexibility they want and allowed us to hire the best talent across the country, both of which have enabled us to better support our dealers.

We continued our commitment to the community through our annual support for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Thanks to team members’ contributions and a 100% Company match, we granted 15 wishes and made a significant donation to St. Jude. During our Thankful Harvest event, team members across the country packed over 72,500 meals for local food banks and assembled water filters that will provide 2,000 years of clean water for 2,000 people. And we are investing in our facilities to reduce electricity and water consumption, among other sustainability measures.

For all of these reasons and more, Credit Acceptance is routinely recognized as one of the best places to work by team members. This year, the Company has received two honors from Great Place to Work® and Fortune: we have been ranked 39th in the 100 Best Companies to Work For® (the tenth time we have been included on this list) and ranked 50th in the Best Workplaces for Millennials (the eighth time we have been included). In addition, Credit Acceptance has been named a Top Workplaces USA award winner for the fourth consecutive year and a Most Loved Workplace® for 2024 in several categories by the Best Practice Institute, among many others.

PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.2 million employees. Companies also submit essays, that are validated by employee survey data, to give a complete picture of the results.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.