RxSight, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Healthcare Conferences

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced its plans to participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in September.



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

- Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET in New York City, NY

Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference

- Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. ET in Boston, MA

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events at https://investors.rxsight.com/ .

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL™/LAL+™, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com .

Company Contact:

Shelley B. Thunen

Chief Financial Officer

sthunen@rxsight.com