GitLab Announces the General Availability of GitLab Duo Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced the general availability of the GitLab Duo Enterprise add-on for $39 per user per month. The add-on is available to Ultimate customers through all GitLab deployment options, including multi-tenant SaaS, single-tenant SaaS, and self-managed.

GitLab Duo Enterprise provides end-to-end AI capabilities across every stage of the software development lifecycle to help organizations develop secure software faster.

GitLab was recently recognized as a Leader in the first-ever 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants 1. According to Gartner, “By 2027, the number of platform engineering teams using AI to augment every phase of the SDLC will have increased from 5% to 40%.” 2

According to GitLab’s 2024 Global DevSecOps report , developers spend less than a quarter of their time writing new code, highlighting the opportunity for GitLab Duo Enterprise to introduce efficiencies beyond code creation. Survey respondents identified improved productivity (51%), faster deployments (44%), and increased accuracy and security (40%) as key organizational benefits of AI.

GitLab Duo Enterprise features include all capabilities in GitLab Duo Pro, plus additional enterprise-focused capabilities to help organizations improve software development workflow efficiencies, proactively detect and fix security vulnerabilities, and enhance team collaboration with privacy-first AI.

Available in GitLab Duo Pro and GitLab Duo Enterprise: Code generation and code completion to help users autocomplete lines of code based on context and create blocks of code from single- and multi-line comments. Code refactoring, code explanation, and test generation with GitLab Duo Chat, a single, easy-to-use, natural language chat interface. Organizational user controls to allow approved users to enable AI within their workflows.

Available only in GitLab Duo Enterprise: Vulnerability explanation and vulnerability resolution to help developers and security analysts understand vulnerabilities, how they could be exploited, and how to fix vulnerabilities with auto-generated merge requests. Root cause analysis to analyze logs and resolve CI/CD bottlenecks and failures. AI impact dashboard to give an organization insight into its usage of AI features and their effect on software development lifecycle metrics such as cycle time and deployment frequency. Summarization and templating tools for discussions, merge requests, and code reviews.





Supporting Quotes:

“The AI features available in GitLab Duo are helping us make secure software faster,” said Mans Booijink, Operations Manager at Cube . “It’s important to our business. We need to be fast, efficient and deliver high quality to stay competitive in the market. That means leveraging AI tools like code suggestions, vulnerability explanation, and issue and merge request summaries across the entire software development lifecycle. We love that everything comes together in one system."

. “It’s important to our business. We need to be fast, efficient and deliver high quality to stay competitive in the market. That means leveraging AI tools like code suggestions, vulnerability explanation, and issue and merge request summaries across the entire software development lifecycle. We love that everything comes together in one system." “GitLab has been instrumental in aligning our IT operations with our core business needs,” said James Gutholm, CIO at State of Washington Public Disclosure Commission . “As we look towards the future, we're excited about the potential of GitLab Duo’s key AI capabilities like Code Suggestions and Chat. We believe this will enable our team to focus more on the intricacies of campaign finance and public sector requirements, rather than getting bogged down in the mechanics of software development. GitLab Duo promises to streamline our processes further, allowing us to better serve our stakeholders in the public sector."

. “As we look towards the future, we're excited about the potential of GitLab Duo’s key AI capabilities like Code Suggestions and Chat. We believe this will enable our team to focus more on the intricacies of campaign finance and public sector requirements, rather than getting bogged down in the mechanics of software development. GitLab Duo promises to streamline our processes further, allowing us to better serve our stakeholders in the public sector." “Organizations want AI that goes beyond code creation to ship secure software faster and deliver more value to their customers," said David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab. "GitLab Duo Enterprise provides an end-to-end solution that embeds AI across the entire software development lifecycle. We believe GitLab’s recent recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants reflects our commitment to enabling customers to create more secure code while prioritizing data privacy and protecting intellectual property.”



