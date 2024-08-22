BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.



Company management will present on Friday, September 6th at 12:20pm ET. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Event & Presentations” section of the BrightSpring investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/.

About BrightSpring Health Services



BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily. For more information, visit www.brightspringhealth.com.

