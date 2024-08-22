Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2024 Industrials Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:



Jefferies 2024 Industrials Conference

September 4 & 5, 2024

Presentation at 4:50 PM EDT, Wednesday, September 4

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - News Releases & Presentations” section on the Company’s web site ( https://mercerint.com/investors/news-releases-presentations/ ) on the morning of the event.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the United States and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210,000 cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 45,000 cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .

The preceding includes forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

