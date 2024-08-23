ADVISORY – Teamsters to Hold Rally Outside CPKC Headquarters

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamster members will hold a rally outside of CPKC's headquarters in Calgary. Union leaders will be available for interview.



Locomotive engineers, conductors, yard workers, and rail traffic controllers at CPKC are currently locked in a labour dispute following a breakdown in bargaining.

WHO:

François Laporte, National President, Teamsters Canada

Sean O’Brien, General President, International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Picketing rail workers

WHAT:

Media availability, photo op, rally WHEN:

Friday, August 23 from 9:00am to 10:30am MDT WHERE: CP Headquarters

7550 Ogden Dale Road S.E. Calgary, AB T2C 4X9 Canada







With over 130,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country’s largest transportation, warehouse, and supply chain union. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

Media requests:

Marc-André Gauthier

Teamsters Canada

Cell: 514-206-0492

magauthier@teamsters.ca