Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Recent Business Updates

Therapy Selection Presented study results on small-cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer at the ASCO in June 2024. “The efficacy and safety of high dose Almonertinib in untreated EGFR-mutated NSCLC with brain metastases, including biomarker analysis” and “Individualized tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA analysis for molecular residual disease detection in predicting recurrence and efficacy of adjuvant chemotherapy in colorectal cancer”.

Pharma Services New companion diagnostics (CDx) collaboration announced with Bayer in China.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenues were RMB135.5 million (US$18.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 7.3% decrease from RMB146.3 million for the same period in 2023, as we transition from central-lab to more in-hospital based testing. Importantly, in-hospital segment continued its double-digit growth.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB59.9 million (US$8.2 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 11.2% increase from RMB53.8 million for the same period in 2023, driven by an increase in sales volume.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB48.8 million (US$6.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 26.4% decrease from RMB66.2 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB26.9 million (US$3.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 2.6% increase from RMB26.2 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to an increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.



Cost of revenues was RMB40.1 million (US$5.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing an 12.5% decrease from RMB45.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business; and (ii) a decrease in amortization expense for all kinds of business.

Gross profit was RMB95.4 million (US$13.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 5.0% decrease from RMB100.4 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 70.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 68.7% for the same period in 2023. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 78.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 78.3% during the same period in 2023; gross margin of in-hospital business was 73.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 62.0% during the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in amortization; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 48.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 58.0% during the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB101.9 million (US$14.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 6.8% decrease from RMB109.4 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 74.8% for the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB206.7 million (US$28.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 12.5% decrease from RMB236.1 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company’s operating efficiency.

Research and development expenses were RMB65.0 million (US$8.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 32.2% decrease from RMB95.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department to improve operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for research projects; and (iii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB48.9 million (US$6.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 31.0% decrease from RMB70.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of the sales department and improvement in operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in conference fee; and (iii) a decrease in travel expense.

General and administrative expenses were RMB92.8 million (US$12.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 33.5% increase from RMB69.5 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation.



Net loss was RMB108.0 million (US$14.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB131.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB533.0 million (US$73.3 million) as of June 30, 2024.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Operating Data

As of

June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 In-hospital Channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 30 29 28 28 29 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 50 55 59 59 59 Total number of partner hospitals 80 84 87 87 88





(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products. (2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.



Selected Financial Data



For the three months ended Revenues



June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 (RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel 66,239 53,481 51,288 47,614 48,773 In-hospital channel 53,835 54,496 28,809 57,387 59,872 Pharma research and development channel 26,194 19,589 40,988 20,622 26,888 Total revenues 146,268

127,566

121,085 125,623 135,533





For the three months ended Gross profit



June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 (RMB in thousands)

Central laboratory channel 51,876 41,487 41,886

37,002 38,424 In-hospital channel 33,353 35,459 12,910

39,192 44,058 Pharma research and development channel 15,193 8,974 23,317

9,500 12,956 Total gross profit

100,422 85,920 78,113 85,694 95,438





For the three months ended

Share-based compensation expenses



June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 (RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 627 680 654

596 464 Research and development expenses 15,301 12,161 12,401 12,287 12,008 Selling and marketing expenses 3,389 2,848 1,816 508 1,232 General and administrative expenses 18,502 57,704 56,472 55,990 54,407 Total share-based compensation expenses



37,819 73,393 71,343 69,381 68,111

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the three months ended June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31,2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues 146,268 127,566 121,085 125,623 135,533 18,650 Cost of revenues (45,846) (41,646) (42,972) (39,929) (40,095) (5,517) Gross profit 100,422 85,920 78,113 85,694 95,438 13,133 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (95,779) (83,701) (73,119) (65,985) (64,952) (8,938) Selling and marketing expenses (70,842) (62,310) (49,785) (46,856) (48,907) (6,730) General and administrative expenses (69,525) (118,724) (121,533) (98,681) (92,794) (12,769) Total operating expenses (236,146) (264,735) (244,437) (211,522) (206,653) (28,437) Loss from operations (135,724) (178,815) (166,324) (125,828) (111,215) (15,304) Interest income 5,255 4,018 5,539 4,038 3,187 439 Other income (expense), net (118) (157) 160 434 (82) (11) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net （210) 423 (517) (13) 262 36 Loss before income tax (130,797) (174,531) (161,142) (121,369) (107,848) (14,840) Income tax expenses (445) (450) (1,071) (180) (190) (26) Net loss (131,242) (174,981) (162,213) (121,549) (108,038) (14,866) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (131,242) (174,981) (162,213) (121,549) (108,038) (14,866) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (131,242) (174,981) (162,213) (121,549) (108,038) (14,866) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.28) (1.71) (1.58) (1.19) (1.05) (0.14) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.28) (1.71) (1.58) (1.19) (1.05) (0.14) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,151,052 85,000,869 85,071,360 85,219,188 85,271,858 85,271,858 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 14,829 (1,955) (3,026) 590 940 129 Total comprehensive loss (116,413) (176,936 ) (165,239) (120,959 ) (107,098) (14,737) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (116,413) (176,936) (165,239) (120,959 ) (107,098) (14,737)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the six months ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 RMB RMB US$ Revenues 288,784 261,156 35,937 Cost of revenues (89,590) (80,024) (11,012) Gross profit 199,194 181,132 24,925 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (190,196) (130,937) (18,018) Selling and marketing expenses (135,616) (95,763) (13,177) General and administrative expenses (197,564) (191,475) (26,349) Total operating expenses (523,376) (418,175) (57,544) Loss from operations (324,182) (237,043) (32,619) Interest income 8,399 7,225 994 Other income, net 481 352 48 Foreign exchange loss, net (326) 249 34 Loss before income tax (315,628) (229,217) (31,543) Income tax expenses (867) (370) (51) Net loss (316,495) (229,587) (31,594) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (316,495) (229,587) (31,594) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (316,495) (229,587) (31,594) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (3.09) (2.24) (0.31) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (3.09) (2.24) (0.31) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,108,555 85,246,969 85,246,969 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 9,170 1,530 211 Total comprehensive loss (307,325) (228,057) (31,383) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (307,325) (228,057) (31,383)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 615,096 532,542 73,280 Restricted cash 120 505 69 Accounts receivable, net 126,858 153,641 21,142 Contract assets, net 22,748 20,018 2,755 Inventories, net 69,020 65,805 9,056 Prepayments and other current assets, net 50,254 28,460 3,916 Convertible note receivable - 5,320 732 Total current assets 884,096 806,291 110,950



Non-current assets: Equity method investment 337 247 34 Convertible note receivable 5,320 - - Property and equipment, net 131,912 100,716 13,860 Operating right-of-use assets 12,284 105,429 14,508 Intangible assets, net 964 724 100 Other non-current assets 5,088 9,976 1,372 Total non-current assets 155,905 217,092 29,874 TOTAL ASSETS 1,040,001 1,023,383 140,824

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

As of December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 18,061 25,870 3,560 Deferred revenue 130,537 119,352 16,423 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 104,935 86,300 11,876 Customer deposits 1,197 1,197 165 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,634 26,922 3,705 Total current liabilities 263,364 259,641 35,729 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,690 80,988 11,144 Other non-current liabilities 4,537 4,908 676 Total non-current liabilities 8,227 85,896 11,820 TOTAL LIABILITIES 271,591 345,537 47,549



Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 116 116 16 Class B ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,849,337 4,986,830 686,211 Treasury stock (65,896) (65,896) (9,068) Accumulated deficits (3,853,635) (4,083,222) (561,870) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (161,533) (160,003) (22,017) Total shareholders’ equity 768,410 677,846 93,275 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,040,001 1,023,383 140,824

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the three months ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (79,204) (40,836) (5,619) Net cash used in investing activities (2,928) (227) (31) Net cash used in financing activities (1,003) - - Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,271 1,436 196 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (69,864) (39,627) (5,454) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 803,142 572,674 78,803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 733,278 533,047 73,349





For the six months ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (192,347) (81,045) (11,152) Net cash used in investing activities (6,987) (2,613) (360) Net cash used in financing activities (1,035) - - Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,379 1,489 204 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (191,990) (82,169) (11,308) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 925,268 615,216 84,657 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 733,278 533,047 73,349

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results