Transaction in Own Shares

23rd August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:22nd August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:1,595
Lowest price per share (pence):697.00
Highest price per share (pence):711.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):704.2690

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON704.26901,595697.00711.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
22 August 2024 08:49:2592711.00XLON00294006025TRLO1
22 August 2024 09:28:00171710.00XLON00294028358TRLO1
22 August 2024 09:43:56104711.00XLON00294038029TRLO1
22 August 2024 09:56:5362708.00XLON00294047981TRLO1
22 August 2024 09:56:5348708.00XLON00294047982TRLO1
22 August 2024 10:41:1128710.00XLON00294086039TRLO1
22 August 2024 11:02:0619707.00XLON00294100182TRLO1
22 August 2024 11:02:0694707.00XLON00294100183TRLO1
22 August 2024 11:02:06113706.00XLON00294100184TRLO1
22 August 2024 11:29:54114706.00XLON00294100955TRLO1
22 August 2024 14:01:4989699.00XLON00294105011TRLO1
22 August 2024 14:01:494699.00XLON00294105012TRLO1
22 August 2024 14:01:4910699.00XLON00294105013TRLO1
22 August 2024 14:01:497699.00XLON00294105014TRLO1
22 August 2024 14:15:09112697.00XLON00294105449TRLO1
22 August 2024 14:31:47119700.00XLON00294106001TRLO1
22 August 2024 14:50:19111698.00XLON00294106695TRLO1
22 August 2024 15:19:3616701.00XLON00294107924TRLO1
22 August 2024 15:19:36101701.00XLON00294107925TRLO1
22 August 2024 15:41:5758701.00XLON00294108977TRLO1
22 August 2024 15:41:5714701.00XLON00294108978TRLO1
22 August 2024 15:56:1715701.00XLON00294109577TRLO1
22 August 2024 15:56:1794701.00XLON00294109578TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970