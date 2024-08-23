23rd August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|22nd August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,595
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|697.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|711.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|704.2690
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|704.2690
|1,595
|697.00
|711.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|22 August 2024 08:49:25
|92
|711.00
|XLON
|00294006025TRLO1
|22 August 2024 09:28:00
|171
|710.00
|XLON
|00294028358TRLO1
|22 August 2024 09:43:56
|104
|711.00
|XLON
|00294038029TRLO1
|22 August 2024 09:56:53
|62
|708.00
|XLON
|00294047981TRLO1
|22 August 2024 09:56:53
|48
|708.00
|XLON
|00294047982TRLO1
|22 August 2024 10:41:11
|28
|710.00
|XLON
|00294086039TRLO1
|22 August 2024 11:02:06
|19
|707.00
|XLON
|00294100182TRLO1
|22 August 2024 11:02:06
|94
|707.00
|XLON
|00294100183TRLO1
|22 August 2024 11:02:06
|113
|706.00
|XLON
|00294100184TRLO1
|22 August 2024 11:29:54
|114
|706.00
|XLON
|00294100955TRLO1
|22 August 2024 14:01:49
|89
|699.00
|XLON
|00294105011TRLO1
|22 August 2024 14:01:49
|4
|699.00
|XLON
|00294105012TRLO1
|22 August 2024 14:01:49
|10
|699.00
|XLON
|00294105013TRLO1
|22 August 2024 14:01:49
|7
|699.00
|XLON
|00294105014TRLO1
|22 August 2024 14:15:09
|112
|697.00
|XLON
|00294105449TRLO1
|22 August 2024 14:31:47
|119
|700.00
|XLON
|00294106001TRLO1
|22 August 2024 14:50:19
|111
|698.00
|XLON
|00294106695TRLO1
|22 August 2024 15:19:36
|16
|701.00
|XLON
|00294107924TRLO1
|22 August 2024 15:19:36
|101
|701.00
|XLON
|00294107925TRLO1
|22 August 2024 15:41:57
|58
|701.00
|XLON
|00294108977TRLO1
|22 August 2024 15:41:57
|14
|701.00
|XLON
|00294108978TRLO1
|22 August 2024 15:56:17
|15
|701.00
|XLON
|00294109577TRLO1
|22 August 2024 15:56:17
|94
|701.00
|XLON
|00294109578TRLO1
