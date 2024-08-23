23rd August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 22nd August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,595 Lowest price per share (pence): 697.00 Highest price per share (pence): 711.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 704.2690

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 704.2690 1,595 697.00 711.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 22 August 2024 08:49:25 92 711.00 XLON 00294006025TRLO1 22 August 2024 09:28:00 171 710.00 XLON 00294028358TRLO1 22 August 2024 09:43:56 104 711.00 XLON 00294038029TRLO1 22 August 2024 09:56:53 62 708.00 XLON 00294047981TRLO1 22 August 2024 09:56:53 48 708.00 XLON 00294047982TRLO1 22 August 2024 10:41:11 28 710.00 XLON 00294086039TRLO1 22 August 2024 11:02:06 19 707.00 XLON 00294100182TRLO1 22 August 2024 11:02:06 94 707.00 XLON 00294100183TRLO1 22 August 2024 11:02:06 113 706.00 XLON 00294100184TRLO1 22 August 2024 11:29:54 114 706.00 XLON 00294100955TRLO1 22 August 2024 14:01:49 89 699.00 XLON 00294105011TRLO1 22 August 2024 14:01:49 4 699.00 XLON 00294105012TRLO1 22 August 2024 14:01:49 10 699.00 XLON 00294105013TRLO1 22 August 2024 14:01:49 7 699.00 XLON 00294105014TRLO1 22 August 2024 14:15:09 112 697.00 XLON 00294105449TRLO1 22 August 2024 14:31:47 119 700.00 XLON 00294106001TRLO1 22 August 2024 14:50:19 111 698.00 XLON 00294106695TRLO1 22 August 2024 15:19:36 16 701.00 XLON 00294107924TRLO1 22 August 2024 15:19:36 101 701.00 XLON 00294107925TRLO1 22 August 2024 15:41:57 58 701.00 XLON 00294108977TRLO1 22 August 2024 15:41:57 14 701.00 XLON 00294108978TRLO1 22 August 2024 15:56:17 15 701.00 XLON 00294109577TRLO1 22 August 2024 15:56:17 94 701.00 XLON 00294109578TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970