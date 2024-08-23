RNAi Market and Technologies Industry Report 2024, with Company Profiles of Major Players including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Revvity

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNAi Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for RNAi technology is estimated to increase from $2.1 billion in 2023 to reach $4.8 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2024 through 2029.



The scope of this study encompasses an investigation of the ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) technology market. The report analyzes RNAi technology based on technology type: tools and reagents, diagnostics, therapeutics, and agriculture. The publisher determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future needs, and presents growth forecasts over the next six years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It includes company profiles of key players, with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides detailed information on emerging technologies and new developments in the market; examines the regulatory landscape; provides a patent and pipeline analysis; and discusses ESG developments, the investment outlook, and deals within the market.



Report Scope:

26 data tables and 53 additional tables

An overview of the global market for RNAi technologies

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021- 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, therapeutic area, delivery method, and region

A look at innovations, technological advances, and recent product launches in the RNAi market

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the RNAi technologies industry

An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, and strategic alliances

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Revvity Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Background: Genetic Material

RNA Interference Overview

RNA Interference: Mechanism of Action

Initiation Phase

Effector Phase

Small Interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

MicroRNAs (miRNAs)

Small Hairpin RNAs (shRNAs)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease Increasing Approval of RNAi Products Advancements in RNAi Delivery Systems Increasing Strategic Initiatives Convenient Dosing

Market Restraints High Treatment Costs Lack of Awareness

Market Opportunities Expansion of Disease Targets Combination Therapies Untapped Genetic Targets



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Circulating miRNA Diagnostics for Non-invasive Health Monitoring

Agriculture

Chapter 5 Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 6 Patent Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Technology

RNAi Therapeutics Market, by Region

RNAi Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Area

RNAi Therapeutics Market, by Delivery Method

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Initiatives

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Sustainability in RNAi Technology Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in RNAi Technology Industry: An ESG Perspective

Environmental Initiatives

Social Initiatives

Governance Initiatives

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Bayer

Merck

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Qiagen

Revvity Inc.

Silence Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

Sylentis S.A.

Switch Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

