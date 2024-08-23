Fertility Supplements Global Market Report 2024-2029, with Key Vendor Profiles for Coast Science, Exeltis USA, Fairhaven Health, LENUS Pharma and Vitabiotics

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fertility Supplements Market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.32 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.76%.

The global fertility supplements market report consists of exclusive data on 34 vendors. The market is highly fragmented, and large corporations dominate it. However, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants. Though the market is dominated by major players, many emerging, investigational, and small companies are coming into existence with innovative products and technologies, such as natural or synthetic fertility supplements.

Coast Science, Exeltis USA, Fairhaven Health, LENUS Pharma GesmbH, and Vitabiotics are some leading companies accounting for a major share of the global fertility supplements market. These vendors are continuously developing and investing in new ingredients for fertility supplement development and are expected to dominate the market with continued engagement in advanced solutions.





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Attention Towards Male Fertility Care



It is one of the emerging factors, developing a significant pace to the market growth. Female fertility is a global issue and is well-known to people. However, in recent years, the attention of male Infertility among the adult male population has gained high attention. Globally, sperm count and semen quality are declining rapidly due to new lifestyles and health issues, increasing unhealthy food, diet habits, workload, pollution, consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and smoking lead to an increase in male infertility prevalence. The sperm count has decreased almost 70% in current days across the world. Factors behind male Infertility are infections, hormone imbalances, Celiac disease, genetic factors, and many others.



Growing Research and Development of New Ingredients



Fertility supplements are considered one of the most popular alternatives for fertility treatments. However, the numerous claims about the advantages & disadvantages and support of fertility supplements and associated ingredients have become significant concerns in the past few years. It leads to increased research on fertility supplement ingredients that are clinically proven to support fertility. Some ingredients are becoming more popular and backed by science, which can deliver revenue growth opportunities for vendors. One of them is Acytyl L Carnitine, an antioxidant. Recent studies have shown that it has been clinically proven for sperm health among males and improves sperm mobility.



Infertility - A Leading Public Health Concern



Globally, the prevalence and incidence of Infertility are increasing at a significant rate. Around 1 in 6 people (17% adults) are affected by Infertility worldwide. Infertility is a global health concern impacting around 186 million people. According to WHO, in 2022, 50 million couples suffered from Infertility across the globe. It is a severe condition affecting the reproductive system of both genders, and it is defined by the inability to conceive following 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. Sub-Saharan Africa, Northern Africa, and Western Asia regions have witnessed a significant reduction in the fertility rate.



Apart from that concern about fertility supplements effectivity, safety, and efficiency, the presence of alternative solutions for fertility supplements, and lack of awareness and access to fertility care are some factors that challenge the market growth.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Lack of Awareness & Access to Fertility Supplements



In the global market, there are huge disparities in infertility care. Of these, some major disparities are the cost of fertility supplements, lack of awareness, disparities in care access and consultations, and thinking procedures. In emerging countries, there is a lack of awareness about infertility issues due to high birth rates and overpopulation. Infertility is one of the major problems in developing nations as in developed countries. The high rate of inadequate healthcare, lower expenditure, and health problems in emerging markets create an increased risk of Infertility. Moreover, infertility treatments are usually unavailable or are far too expensive for most of the poorer population. Economic barriers are the major issues in fertility care and directly impact the fertility supplements market. In emerging markets, the expenditure for fertility and pregnancy care is low. Most of the female population cannot meet daily food requirements during the fertility and pregnancy period. Over $7,000 expenditure is required per woman for infertility treatments. It shows the economic burden for around 10,000 women was over $70.00 billion.



SEGMENT INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT FORM



The global fertility supplement market, by product form, is segmented into capsules, tablets, soft gels, powders, and liquids. The capsule segment dominates, with the largest market share in 2023. The dominant share of the segment is attributed to the higher preference for capsule form and consumers due to pill fatigue and easy consumption. These factors result in increasing demand for capsule-form fertility supplements.

Furthermore, effectiveness, rapid dissolutions, and better delivery outcomes make them popular among manufacturers. Moreover, for manufacturers, easy-to-fill, high-integrity support to ingredients, and safe dosage form are the major factors that propel segmental growth. Capsules also offer faster and better delivery of fertility-boost ingredients. Moreover, consumer preference has driven manufacturers to market products in capsule type even when products previously majorly produced as tablets.

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global fertility supplements market by product type is categorized into synthetic & blend, natural. The synthetic & blend segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic & blend fertility supplements are natural and synthetic ingredients that offer more efficacy and deliver rapid clinical outcomes. Blending ensures that ingredients in fertility supplements are evenly distributed. Blend fertility supplements are available in tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids. APIs are mixed in minor percentages to improve the outcome of products. Synthetic fertility supplements are manufactured with zinc, folic acid, vitamins C & B6, Myo-inositol, CoQ10, and others.

These ingredients are manufactured through chemical procedures at the industry level and are used in fertility supplements. Due to the availability of these ingredients and their raw materials, the production rate of fertility supplement products with synthetic ingredients is high. Thus, the synthetic ingredients segment will grow significantly during the forecast period.

INSIGHT BY PURCHASE METHODS



The OTC segment holds the largest global fertility supplements market share based on purchase methods. Fertility supplements are OTC available solutions for people who do not require a prescription, which drives significant segmental growth. There are no regulations/stringent rules by the FDA on fertility supplements as they are not considered medicines. Thus, the OTC purchase channel dominates the market. The increasing awareness about fertility care and easy access to fertility supplements through OTC channels in health and wellness stores, pharmacies, and other stores drive the segmental growth. OTC fertility supplements are generally cheaper than prescription fertility medicines, and the ability to buy them OTC provides a certain degree of anonymity, which is preferred by a significant proportion of individuals.

INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS



The e-commerce store shows prominent growth in the global fertility supplements market, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. E-commerce distribution channels include third-party e-commerce sites, e-pharmacies, and vendor sales websites. The shift from traditional sales to e-commerce dramatically drives revenue growth for the upcoming and leading vendors. The channels offer several brand choices, price comparisons, product descriptions, and consumer reviews, attracting more target consumers and pushing a huge consumer base toward e-commerce for the purchase of fertility supplements. After the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce distribution channels witnessed tremendous growth in the sale of vitamins, minerals, and other supplement categories, including fertility supplements; these sales channels are expected to deliver high market growth.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The European region dominated the global fertility supplements market share. The market dominance of Europe is due to the rising prevalence of Infertility, delaying marriage, chronic disease prevalence, and rapid changes in health and lifestyle. The rapidly growing burden of obesity among childbearing-age couples is accelerating the market growth in the region.

Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue contributors to the European fertility supplements market. In addition, the rising government support and educational programs push the significant demand for reproductive health-related treatments that accelerate the market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Coast Science

Exeltis USA

Fairhaven Health

LENUS Pharma

Vitabiotics

Other Prominent Vendors

AdvaCare Pharma

Ritual

Beli

CaDi- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging

Carlson Labs

DCMG Laboratories

Elan Healthcare

Eu Natural

Fermenta Biotech

FullWell

Hera

iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd.

Fertypharm S.L.

Life Extension

Nestle

Nature's Craft

Nua Fertility

Ocean Healthcare

Orthomol

Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.

Ovaterra

Premama

Puritan's Pride

Wellbeing Nutrition

Renova Nutrition

SUPPLEMENA

TTK

Throne

Zenith Nutrition



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Segmentation:

By Product Form

Capsule

Tablet

Soft Gel

Powder

Liquid

By Product Type

Synthetic & Blend

Natural

By Gender

Women

Men

By Purchase Methods

Over the Counter (OTC)

Prescription

By Distribution Channels

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Other Distribution Channels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bf6kc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment